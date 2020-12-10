Fraud in the Marital Arts

George Dillman
Fightland.vice.com

By: Steven Barnes, Black Belt Magazine Archives Circa 1988

There is a fine line between showmanship and deceit, and between meeting human needs and abusing trust, and in some of my columns I have attempted to define this line.

Most readers have appreciated my efforts, but several disturbing letters, combined with the recent release of a martial arts movie,· motivate me to speak again, I hope for the last time, on the subject of fraud.

Two letters were especially noteworthy. One, from N.D. in Pennsylvania, described a chi demonstration at a resort in the Poconos. In the show, a man stopped his heartbeat, performed a sword exhibition blindfolded, push-ed needles through his flesh without bleeding, walked on glass; and stomped through ten inches of flaming concrete. N.D., who witnessed this demonstration, was rightfully impressed. It is reasonable to assume that the per-former is an unusual man who had worked hard for his skills and deserves respect.

But is it chi? There is no concrete definition of chi, but it is commonly understood to be a mysterious power harmonizing mind and body which makes it possible to accomplish amazing things. Unusual levels of autonomic control, mental focus,. and other skills would clearly be demonstrations of chi. But what about levitation? (Especially since a picture of a martial artist "levitating" one of his students was printed in several martial arts magazines.) Well...

Dominick Giacobbe

Photo: Dominick Giacobbe demonstrates his amazing ki power, lifting buckets of water attached to spokes in his arms, and using his teeth to lift his daughter Tammy.

And what does any of this have to do with the martial arts? Tangentially, quite a bit; to demonstrate the stagger: ing potential of the mind/body interaction is no mean feat. But to imply that learning these things will make a per-son more capable of defending home and family, or surviving an encounter with a mugger, is misleading. These stunts are just that-stunts. Indian fakirs and Chinese medicine sales-men have been doing these things for centuries, often as demonstrations of a wonderful medicinal tonic that supposedly delivers longevity or virility.

Always ask yourself one vital question when confronted by powers and abilities seemingly far beyond those of mortal men: So what?

The second letter, from J.M. in Ontario, Canada, dealt with an unethical instructor. One primary destroyer of martial arts schools, ashrams, and therapy clinics is sexual impropriety. It is common for spiritual teachers to be-come devastatingly attractive to their students. If the teacher is not in control of his drives, the entire school can become a seraglio, with students promoted or taught based on their attractiveness and availability. This situation is pitiful at best, and hideously abusive at the worst. If you see this behavior in your school, get out fast.

The question of fraud Is also raised by a recent martial arts movie. Touted as being "based on a true story," the film stretches credulity to the breaking point. In it, an American martial artist attends a "secret" tournament in Hong Kong presented as being a knockdown, drag-out, bareknuckle, loser-carried-out-on-a-stretcher affair. At the end of the film, it is stated that Our Hero was the undefeated champion between 1975 and 1980, and that he was undefeated in 327 matches.

wuchicdo.files.wordpress.com

Oh yeah? Let's examine the mathematics of this for a moment. If the tournament was held once per year, that means an average of 60 matches per tournament. In order to estimate the number of competitors necessary to have 60 elimination rounds, the number two must be multiplied by itself 60 times. That's one trillion martial artists in Hong Kong for the weekend, fighting in a secret tournament. Good trick.

But wait - it gets better. The movie states that the tournament is held only once every five years. That means 163 elimination matches. Take that trillion and add another 18 zeros.

Big tournament, huh? And this movie, thanks to its admittedly excel-lent fight choreography, is making big bucks. Students will no doubt flock to this man's studio, dazzled by his "true-life" story.

In the middle of all this glitter, it is more important than ever to ask "How can I find a good instructor?"

It's not easy. First, ignore the trophies in the window and the instructor's personal flash. How good are his students? Do they move the Way you would like to? Is the atmosphere in the school relaxed, and friendly, but with a serious edge to it?

Are there students of both sexes, or is It a macho-men-only club? Unless it is a very soft style, the students should break a good sweat and keep sweating for at least an hour.

Does the school differentiate between tournament fighting and self-defense? Between forms and function? Does the instructor teach how to think, or merely what to think?


mixed martial arts
Demetrious Johnson
image-cdn.essentiallysports.com

mixed martial arts
Nieky Holzken
cdn.onefc.com

sport karate
The Black Belt Magazine World Sport Karate Rankings

sport karate

The Official Black Belt Magazine World Sport Karate Rankings have been created by a committee with the consideration of major leagues including but not limited to the ISKA, WAKO, NASKA, and WKC. These rankings will be updated after major sport karate tournaments and do not belong to any singular league, but may assist in matchmaking for future professional events. Those ranked as "Champion" are the current defending champions from the 2019 ISKA US Open World Championships. These rankings have been adjusted to account for age changes in the upcoming season and inactivity in late 2019 and early 2020.


Men's Weapons

Jackson Rudolph
  1. Danny Etkin
  2. Jake Presley
  3. Alex Riggs
  4. Rashad Eugene
  5. Rosario Succarotte

Women's Weapons

Mackensi Emory
  1. Sammy Smith
  2. Julia Plawker
  3. Noell Jellison
  4. Chloe Flower
  5. Isabella Caracta

Men's CMX Forms

Reid Presley
  1. Jacob Pinto
  2. Danny Etkin
  3. Mason Stowell
  4. Aidan Considine
  5. Shaquan Parson

Women's CMX Forms

Mackensi Emory
  1. Sammy Smith
  2. Mary Amato
  3. Noell Jellison
  4. Isabella Caracta
  5. Solange Olivier

Men's Traditional Forms

Ariel Torres
  1. Joey Castro
  2. Mason Stowell
  3. Shahin Jahanvash
  4. Jared Dunn
  5. Rommel Gargoles

Women's Traditional Forms

Traditional Forms
  1. Gabrielle Dunn
  2. Melissa Baillargeon
  3. Jewelianna Ortiz
  4. Rose Rhéaume
  5. Mary Amato

Men's Lightweight Fighting

Bailey Murphy
  1. Elijah Everill
  2. Jack Felton
  3. Tyreeke Saint
  4. Enrique Letona
  5. Richie Veres

Men's Heavyweight Fighting

Avery Plowden
  1. Kameren Dawson
  2. Kevin Walker
  3. Anthony Merricks
  4. Roman Brundl
  5. Pablo Moreno

Men's Open Weight Fighting

Elijah Everill
  1. Avery Plowden
  2. Jack Felton
  3. Bailey Murphy
  4. Kameren Dawson
  5. Kevin Walker

Women's Fighting

Morgan Plowden
  1. Dorina Szabó
  2. Elizabeth Rouillard
  3. Ki'tana Everett
  4. Drew Beatty
  5. Gina Thornton

Junior Boys' Weapons

Jake Presley
  1. Mason Bumba
  2. Dawson Holt
  3. Esteban Tremblay
  4. PJ Clark
  5. Ben Jones

Junior Girls' Weapons

Noell Jellison
  1. Haley Glass
  2. Olivia Rando
  3. Gabrielle Jean
  4. Kaley Kakac
  5. Samantha Mitling

Junior Boys' Forms

Mason Stowell
  1. Caio DaSilva
  2. Dawson Holt
  3. Salef Celiz
  4. Cade Trentadue
  5. Cody Leck

Junior Girls' Forms

Noell Jellison
  1. Haley Glass
  2. Olivia Rando
  3. Madison Olson
  4. Kaley Kakac
  5. Anna Beth Hedgepeth

Synchronized Weapons

Team Paul Mitchell
  1. Ben Jones & PJ Clark
  2. Will Nevitt & Sam McKinley
  3. Noah Fort & Nathan Fort
  4. Anthony D'Amours & Gabrielle Jean

Synchronized Forms

Team Infinity
  1. Salef Celiz & Cade Trentadue
  2. Noell Jellison & Hunter Orlowski
  3. Dawson Holt, PJ Clark, & Ben Jones
  4. Tiger Harkins & Alex Crone

Team Demonstration

Team Competitive Edge
  1. Team Infinity
  2. Team Freestyle
  3. Team Fearless
  4. Team Chozen
