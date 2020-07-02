Eyal Yanilov Live Training Seminar

Eyal Yanilov
www.facebook.com

Black Belt presents Live training with Krav Maga Global founder Eyal Yanilov. From robbery to hostage prevention: de-escelation and dealing with low to high level threats.

Eyal Yanilov will be leading a self defense seminar titled "From Robbery to Hostage Prevention, De-escalation, and Dealing with Low to High Level Threats." Eyal Yanilov is thought by many to be the father of Krav Maga. He will be training live out of his Krav Maga Global Headquarters in Tel Avis, Israel.

Yanilov is a sought after martial artist for his expertise in various types of real world training scenarios including those used by Israels elite special forces unit. We are fortunate enough to have him today teaching during a time that the United States is experiencing various levels of unrest. Yanilov will cover the elements you should be identifying for any threat to determine their level of severity.

Combatives
