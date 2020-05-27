The four vital tools to train warriors

Some years ago, one of our experts, an experienced SWAT officer, asked for a drill to control and reduce stress (specifically, the kind that that arises on a dangerous mission like a hostage rescue or raid on a terrorist safehouse). He received a simple drill on rhythmic breathing and visualization. Its essence was to inhale, stop, and exhale in four-second increments for each segment, while paying special attention to the moment when the air flow changes direction. This drill should be done during the preparation period before the stress-inducing action begins, and also on a daily basis.

The next time we met, the officer told me, "This drill changed my life." It enabled him to control his mind and the stress during missions, be more focused, and function much better.

Imagine, after over 15 years in the unit, a simple breathing exercise changed his life.

Another example of the value of breathing exercises comes from a friend who was studying medicine. She had to take blood from several patients, for the first time. That young woman, together with all dozens of other medical students, was in complete panic. They had all failed in their attempts to take blood from each other the evening before. We gave her a drill that we call "accept defeat." You start by visualizing and "practicing" the worst-case scenario. Then, in several stages, you progress from imagining the worst to the best results, ending by visualizing the most desirable outcome. After that you visualize, and, if possible, physically train through the best scenario ten times. Our session with the doctor-to-be took about 20 minutes. The next day that young woman performed first out of her class and flawlessly did the blood extraction from several patients.

The tools that we can use to control, manipulate, strengthen and train our minds are:

Breathing – Controlling the breathing process, especially when focusing on abdominal breathing, is relaxing, elevates your focus and concentration, and is a basic mindfulness tool.

Picture – The picture in your mind strongly influences your mental state. That picture can be real one, transferred by the eye, or a visualized one, created in the brain. The brain sees; the eye is only a device. If you visualize yourself as a predator, for example, a tiger, acting in a very aggressive manner and attacking a prey, your mindset will be similar. If you visualize yourself as a rabbit, running away from a predator, your state of mind and mood will be very different. It's clear which mindset you wish to have during a confrontation. Use the imagination and train while you visualize yourself as an aggressive predator.

Self-talk (internal monologue) – The thoughts you have are your internal talk; after all, we think with words. These thoughts turn into action; the actions into habits; and the habits into the building blocks that create the character. Thus, both what you do and the way you behave start with a thought. You must alter your self-talk to speed up your transformation into a level-headed warrior. It's easy to change your thoughts. Change your loser's sentence to a winner's sentence and check your mental state after repeating each sentence for 20-30 seconds. For example, a loser's sentence: "I can't make this call; anyhow she will never say yes, she will never go out with me". Or a winner's: "I can do this job. I know I will succeed in delivering what the boss asked of me".

Action – Putting a move or a series of attacks into your thoughts will put you into a "ready to engage" mindset. Visualizing sequences of kicks, punches, grabs, throws, and stomping the "enemy" elevates your aggression and "predator attitude." It's advisable to do a series of attacks combining a grab, knees, headbutt and hammer strikes while taking the target down.

  • The two additional tools are also very important, especially if you train for conflicts that do not involve physical violence, or that you can stop from escalating to physical aggression:

Posture – The difference between power pose and the weak pose is a matter of changing your mind, attitude and hormones. Research shows that if you hold a pencil between your teeth, after about 20 seconds, your will feel happier. The same principle happens when you enter a winning, commanding or fighting pose: Your cortisol (stress hormone) level will drop and your testosterone level will go higher. The opposite will happen when you take a weak, submissive pose.

Sound – The sounds that reach your ears change your spirit and mood. Your mood will be different when hearing a Mozart concert versus a heavy metal song. If you add growling sounds to your fighting and striking actions, your fighting spirit and predator behavior will increase in seconds.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Krav Maga
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the world largest magazine of martial arts.

Queen of All Moves

Do you want to maximize your self defense skills? Learn the game of combat chess and most importantly the queen of all moves.

Allow me to intercept those who would object to the title of this article. I'm not claiming that there's a secret move, shortcut or hack that will give you the edge in any fight. Even if there was an ultimate weapon or strategy, you likely would avoid it because you
Keep Reading Show less
jeet kune do

How to Access and Unleash Your Inner Lioness

As women, we are fierce creatures by nature. While women tend to be more stereotypically associated with being nurturers, we are all born with the ability to flip a switch and transform from caring, gentle and benevolent beings into terrifying forces to be reckoned with in order to protect ourselves and our family.

In the wild, the most dangerous thing you can stumble upon is a mother protecting her young. The lioness can be more terrifying even than the larger male lion. This is because her ferocity is driven by her protective instincts and love for her cubs, whereas male lions usually fight for dominance or territory (in human terms, they're fighting for ego). The force driving the "why" behind the fighting spirit is more powerful than the physical attributes.

Keep Reading Show less
self-defense

Power Pops Protein Puffs - Product Review

Power Pops are a great snack for right after an intents training session. These little puffs pack quiet a lot of punch to them. Not only do they come in great flavors such as Bacon Cheddar, Parmesan Garlic and White Cheddar, they also taste amazing. And let's face it, who does not like some puffs?


Keep Reading Show less
product review

Vitor Belfort trains with Mike Tyson for comeback fight?

MMA Legend Vitor Belfort is in the gym with Mike Tyson

Q. What do you think of Mike Tyson's comeback? Do you think he's making the right decision?

"I think that's a decision Mike [Tyson] has made for himself. It takes a lot of courage to step back in the ring, especially at that age. I admire him for his bravery and wish him the best of luck."

Q. What do you think of Mike's physical conditioning now? Do you think he's in shape now? What is your impression of him?

"He needs to train smart, because what used to work for him before might not work for him now. This is new ground he's discovering for himself, and it's a wonderful journey."

Q. What do you think Mike needs to do to be successful in his comeback? / What advice can you give to Mike Tyson ahead of this unprecedented comeback?

"He needs to make smart choices. The right opponent is key. He needs an opponent that will bring value to the market, and build a legacy, not just an opponent that will try to make some money."

Q. Can you also tell us about your experience at All Elite Wrestling and what you did there with Mike?

"I think AEW should have Mike and myself do a tag team match against two of their champions! It will be the two youngest champions of combat sports against the two youngest champions of AEW. That for me is a great idea and I'm open to it. Tony, the owner of AEW is a good friend of mine."

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
mma
Don’t miss a thing Subscribe to Our Newsletter