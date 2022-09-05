Every Finish From ONE on Prime Video 1
ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II was a success by every measure and put ONE Championship in the spotlight in the United States.
The U.S. primetime event wowed fans with finish after finish and ended the night with a Knockout of the Year contender from Demetrious Johnson.
What finish was your favorite? Take a look back at every bout-ending technique from ONE on Prime Video 1.
Johnson Avenges Loss To Moraes
In poetic fashion, Demetrious Johnson avenged his knockout loss to Adriano Moraes by serving him a taste of his own medicine.
In the fourth round, "Mighty Mouse" rocked Moraes with a right hand that sent the Brazilian stumbling backward into the Circle Wall. As Moraes bounced forward, Johnson launched a show-stopping knee that connected flush.
The victory earned Johnson another memorable victory and the ONE Flyweight World Championship.
Nong-O Shuts Down Harrison
Somehow, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao continues to get better and better. The Thai superstar needed less than a round to defend his ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship against Liam Harrison.
Nong-O utilized crushing leg kicks to take out the wheels from under Harrison. The Brit was unable to answer the referee's count and was put out of commission by one of the sport's all-time great athletes.
The ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion continues to reign over the division and remains undefeated on the global stage.
Panpayak Goes From Alternate To Finalist
Panpayak Jitmuangnon was supposed to compete in another alternate bout for the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix earlier in the evening, but when Rodtang Jitmuangnon was forced to withdraw from the tournament, he stepped in.
He made the most of his moment with a brilliant right hook-left head kick combination that sent Savvas Michael careening to the mat.
The KO victory punched his ticket to the tournament's final and put him on the map in the United States as a top contender to watch.
Buchecha's Slick Ground Game
Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu royalty continues to rise in ONE. Marcus "Buchecha" Almeida's slow road to the top of the heavyweight division has quickly hit new highs on the odometer as he continues dominating his competition.
Almeida saw his opportunity to attack the legs of Kirill Grishenko and took it. Once he made his move, he quickly locked in the heel hook, leaving Grishenko no choice but to tap out.
"Buchecha" is now firmly one of the top contenders in the heavyweight division as he continues to round out his skill set.
Aliakbari Picks Up The W
Iranian powerhouse Amir Aliakbari got in the win column at ONE on Prime Video 1 after going back to his roots.
After an early scare against Mauro Cerilli, Aliakbari used his wrestling to take the action to the mat. Once there, he was in his world and dominated the action.
After heavy ground and pound in the second frame, the action was halted, and Aliakbari got his first stoppage victory on the global stage. He will look to keep the momentum going as he turns his attention to past opponents in an attempt to exact revenge.
Superlek Cruises Against Goncalves
Superlek Kiatmoo9 may be the odds-on favorite to win the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix following his first-round knockout over Walter Goncalves.
A brilliantly placed elbow put the Brazilian down and left him unable to meet the referee's count. The flyweight contender has been on a roll and will get a chance to meet a familiar foe in Panpayak in the finals.
The flyweight contender stands one match away from taking the tournament crown and securing a title shot against Rodtang.
Kadestam's Crushing Uppercut
Former ONE Welterweight World Champion scored a massive knockout over Iuri Lapicus to get the night started off on the right foot.
The emphatic uppercut knockout put Kadestam back in the win column and back in the hunt to reclaim his title. After leaving the Moldovan unconscious on the canvas, Kadestam called out a rising star for his next challenge.
Kadestam wants to welcome Roberto Soldic to ONE. It is an enticing matchup for both individuals and could be one of the best bouts of the second half of 2022 if it comes to fruition.
