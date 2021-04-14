European Taekwondo Championships Conclude

The European Taekwondo Championships wrapped up on Sunday in Sofia, Bulgaria with Russia dominating the men's categories while Great Britain reigned on the women's side. The British nabbed three titles in the women's events lead by two-time Olympic gold medalist Jade Jones who took her third European championship capturing the 57 kg division with a 20-5 victory over Turkey's Hatice Kübra İlgün. Jones will seek to become the first British woman to win individual gold at three different Olympics when she competes at this year's Tokyo games.

The Russian men also earned three titles lead by 2017 world champion Maksim Khramtsov, who garnered his second European crown at 80 kg.

ONE on TNT I - Moraes Takes Down Mighty Mouse

ONE Championship kick-started their exciting month on Wednesday, April 7, with ONE on TNT I inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The long-awaited meeting between ONE Flyweight World Champion Adriano "Mikinho" Moraes and ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Champion Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson took center stage and had a shocking conclusion.

Five other bouts helped fill out ONE's primetime debut in the United States.

Need a recap of what went down at ONE on TNT I? Here is what you missed from the latest edition of ONE Championship action.

ONE on TNT II: Todd vs Hogstad Preview

On Wednesday, April 14, ONE Championship returns with ONE on TNT II on primetime on TNT with two incredible bouts leading the charge.

One of those bouts features ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Champion Janet "JT" Todd continuing her pursuit of two-sport dominance against Anne "Ninja" Line Hogstad in a Muay Thai contest.

The two top-ranked Muay Thai contenders each have their own hopes and dreams for the gold, but if Todd can capture it, she will be the second-ever two-sport atomweight World Champion. She is chasing history to cement her legacy as the best atomweight striker in the world.

But Hogstad will not be one to lay down for her bid.

Charges Dropped Against Jiu-Jitsu Coach

Prosecutors in New Mexico have elected not to pursue rape charges against jiu-jitsu coach Rafael de Freitas. De Freitas, who had a 6-1-1 record as an MMA fighter and who had served as a coach for former UFC champion Holly Holm, had been accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a female student at her home last November.

But prosecutors felt there was insufficient evidence to proceed. De Freitas' lawyers contended that while their client made an error in his marriage for which he was regretful, the incident with his student was entirely consensual. According to sherdog.com they suggested the woman who alleged the assault may have had motives for falsely accusing him.

