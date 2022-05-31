LIST YOUR SCHOOL
Turkey Dominates European Karate Championships at Home

​Ali Sofuoglu
Ali Sofuoglu

Host nation Turkey ran roughshod over the European Karate Championships capturing seven gold medals, five more than any other country, and nine medals overall. Lead by women's 50 kg kumite winner Serap Ozcelik Arapoglu, who scored a couple of ippon with head kicks to take the finals over Italy's Erminia Perfetto, the Turkish squad also came up big in men's kata.

Ali Sofuoglu took the men's individual kata title over Olympic silver medalist Damian Quintero and then helped the Turkish squad to gold in men's team kata. While Olympic champion Sandra Sanchez earned her seventh European Championships women's individual kata title, Italy snagged the women's team kata event as Croatia captured the women's team kumite title. Headed up by the Da Costas, Olympic gold medalist Steven and brother Jessie, France took the men's team kumite championship.

