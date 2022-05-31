Turkey Dominates European Karate Championships at Home

Photo: WKF
Host nation Turkey ran roughshod over the European Karate Championships capturing seven gold medals, five more than any other country, and nine medals overall. Lead by women's 50 kg kumite winner Serap Ozcelik Arapoglu, who scored a couple of ippon with head kicks to take the finals over Italy's Erminia Perfetto, the Turkish squad also came up big in men's kata.
Ali Sofuoglu took the men's individual kata title over Olympic silver medalist Damian Quintero and then helped the Turkish squad to gold in men's team kata. While Olympic champion Sandra Sanchez earned her seventh European Championships women's individual kata title, Italy snagged the women's team kata event as Croatia captured the women's team kumite title. Headed up by the Da Costas, Olympic gold medalist Steven and brother Jessie, France took the men's team kumite championship.
From Your Site Articles
- European Taekwondo Championships Conclude - Black Belt ... ›
- Italy, Japan Top Leaderboard at World Karate Championships ... ›
- Turkey Dominates European Karate Championships - Black Belt ... ›
Related Articles Around the Web