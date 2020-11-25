French Women Dominate at European Judo Championships

France showed strong at the 2020 European Judo Championships, held in the Czech Republic this past week, claiming a tournament best 8 medals, including five golds, by dominating the women's divisions. All but one of their medals came in the women's events as they captured five of the seven weight classes.

The French were lead by reigning world champion Clarisse Agbegnenou, who won her fifth European title by overwhelming the competition in the under 63kg class winning all her matches by full ippon, the judo equivalent of a knockout. Several countries, including Britain, had opted out of competing due to Covid-19 concerns.

Bruce Lee's "10,000 Kicks" Challenge – Complete 10,000 Kicks in 10 Days

Bruce Lee's "10,000 Kicks" Challenge – Complete 10,000 Kicks in 10 Days and Feed The Children
Bruce Lee's "10,000 Kicks" Challenge – Complete 10,000 Kicks in 10 Days and Feed The Children

Bruce Lee's secret to self-mastery is hidden in the following quote, "I fear not the man who has practiced 10,000 kicks once, but I fear the man who has practiced one kick 10,000 times." Discipline, dedication and perfect repetition over time are the keys to mastery. To get results like Bruce Lee we need to train like Bruce Lee.

The Top 5 Holiday Gift Ideas from Black Belt Magazine

Martial Arts Gifts
If there's a martial artist in your life who's hard to shop for, look no further than this list of the best holiday gifts from the world's leading magazine of martial arts.

The holidays are right around the corner and there's no better time to shop for the ninjas in your family! Black Belt Magazine doesn't just provide the history and current events of the martial arts world, we can equip you with all the best products too. From beautiful belt displays, to stylish gloves, to collector's edition books, keep reading to check out this list of the top five gifts to kick under the tree this year.

Modern Musashi

Modern Musashi

Jocko Willink's Commentaries on the Martial Way

My obsession with Miyamoto Musashi began when I was 13 years old, right after my sensei gave me a copy of Go Rin No Sho, The Book of Five Rings. It was while researching Musashi that I first ran across the name Jocko Willink — I discovered an episode of his Jocko Podcast dedicated to the samurai and his writings.

For the first time, I got to listen to an analysis of Musashi by someone who had faced enemies in war and seen death up close. You see, Willink is a former Navy SEAL lieutenant commander who led his team in the battle for Ramadi during the Iraq War. He's the recipient of the Silver Star and the Bronze Star. He's also a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt.

Pan Am No-Gi Championships Conclude in Atlanta

Lucas Hulk Barbosa
The International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation staged its Pan American No-Gi Championships in Atlanta, Georgia this weekend though with a field missing many elite grapplers due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The women's black belt competition could only muster enough participants to fill out two of it's scheduled seven divisions.

The men's black belt competition did see multi-time IBJJF no-gi world champion Lucas "Hulk" Barbosa capture the heavyweight class while ADCC world champion Kaynan Duarte took the super heavyweight class. The two teammates from the Atos squad then met in the finals of the absolute division but disappointingly opted not to compete against each other.

