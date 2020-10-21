PFL to Return in 2021

mixed martial arts
mmajunkie.usatoday.com

The Professional Fighters League announced Tuesday that its 2021 season will begin on April 23 in Las Vegas. The mixed martial arts promotion, which uses a unique format of staging a "regular season" for fighters over the course of several events, followed by a set of "playoff" events to crown a seasonal champion, made the decision to cancel its entire 2020 schedule this past April due to coronavirus concerns.

But the PFL said they plan on returning this coming spring staging six regular season events from April through June at the same location in Las Vegas with fighters staying in the type of confined, bubble atmosphere NBA athletes played their season in. They then look to return for their playoff events in the late summer or fall with the finals held on New Year's Eve.

The Top Five Martial Arts Families

traditional arts
a2.espncdn.com

Just like royalty has dynastic families that rule over nations, martial arts have dynasties that rule over the world of combat. So here's a list of our top five family dynasties in martial arts...


What to Know About Fight Island

mixed martial arts

UFC's Fight Island to debut July 11th with UFC 251

UFC and Black Belt Magazine

The UFC's Fight Island, located on Yas Island in Abu Dahbi, debuted July 11th with UFC 251 and will continue this Saturday with UFC 254. Here are all the answers to your questions about this martial arts paradise.

Since the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing quarantine, UFC president Dana White had been planning on how he'd be able to continue having events despite growing concerns. As sports leagues across the world began to cancel seasons, Dana White began work on a plan that would enable a safe zone for his fighters to continue events despite continued global restrictions. That dream came true with Fight Island!

ONE Championship Releases Short Chatri Sityodtong Documentary

mixed martial arts
historical-at-th.s3.amazonaws.com

ONE Championship has released a short documentary detailing its Chairman and CEO, Chatri Sityodtong.

The 20-minute feature details the charismatic leader's struggles and triumphs ahead of the first season of The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition, which is set to debut in 2021.

How Meditation Became Part of the Martial Arts

meditation

The martial arts can be divided roughly into two groups: empty-hand arts and weapons arts. There is endless argument within each group about which particular empty-hand or weapon skill is superior (i.e. pummeling vs. grappling or sticks vs. blades). But there is a general agreement among martial artists that a person with a weapon, regardless of the type of weapon, has a definite advantage over a person without one.

