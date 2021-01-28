LEGACY OF MASTERY: The Testimonials of Ernie Reyes, Sr. | “IMPACT THE WORLD”

When you hear the word IMPACT what comes to mind? For us, it is:
- Influence
- Motivation
- Passion
- Action
- Courage
- Talent
The conversation you are about to listen to will share how GGM Reyes feels about impacting the world. We all have the ability to have an impact on the world. The choice is ours on if it is going to be a legacy of mastery or failure. It all starts with a deep breath and taking action. Listen carefully to the thoughts of this living legend as he opens up his heart and provides some much needed insight on his worldly impact through martial arts.
"IMPACT THE WORLD” | ERNIE REYES, SR.