Martial Artist Indicted For Relationship with 16-Year-Old Student

Ohio martial arts instructor Erin Stephens was indicted on three counts of felony sexual battery Thursday stemming from an alleged relationship she had with a former student when he was between 16 and 17-years-old. In March, the now 19-year-old man reported he and Stephens had a consensual sexual relationship starting when he was a student at the Avon Lake ATA Martial Arts school and Stephens was an instructor there.
While the student was of consensual age when the relationship started, under Ohio law any coach, instructor or person with disciplinary control over a minor is prohibited from this sort of conduct.
