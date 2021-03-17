Featured Video: Emma Carr of Empower Tactical
Celebrating Women's History Month for Empower Tactical is a daily snapshot into every day working towards equality and respect for women all around the world.
Emma Carr alongside Sifu Damien Chaurémootoo, practices Martial Arts and fitness training to help prevent assaults, build awareness, improve fitness, nurture self confidence, empower women.
Emma's Workout from Empower Tactical
This video is a call out to all women who may sit by the side, encouraging others, their children, their partners and forget that they too matter, that they too have an opportunity to learn a new skill at any point in their life. Whether you were a junior athlete, are a mother or come from a completely sedentary background, Emma Carr, an ICU nurse and mother of three nurtures and supports women to make a change, to prioritize their Heath and safety and does this through martial arts and her many Empower Tactical Programs.
Join our team at www.empowertactical.com