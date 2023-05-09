Elijah Everill signs with Karate Combat
Irish Open champion and overall decorated point fighter and kickboxer Elijah Everill of England has signed with Karate Combat. He will join his mentor Raymond Daniels and teammate Robbie Lavoie as All Stars to enter the Karate Combat pit. Everill has garnered a reputation in the sport martial arts world as a rare talent who can dominate at WAKO tournaments in Europe and win NASKA titles on American soil, using a well-rounded game centered around his patented blitz that is arguably the fastest in the world. His unique combination of length and explosive speed helps him manage distance and close gaps quickly, likely to be an advantage when he drops into the pit on May 20th for his debut at KC39. His opponent is Rahul Bhowmick, a solid opponent with a World Karate Federation background and impressive history outside the martial arts including a doctorate in pharmacy.
Everill had the following to say about the opportunity: I’ve always dreamed of being a professional fighter, now the dream has come true. I look forward to a great challenge, mixing it with some of best strikers in the world. I feel that Karate Combat is the perfect platform for me and I think my style of fighting will work very well in the pit. I’d like to thank everyone who has helped me in preparation for this fight and also the people who have supported all these years in pursuing this dream, we’re here now, but we’re just getting started.
Raymond Daniels joins Everill as another sport martial arts star on the card, taking on former UFC fighter Sasha Palatnikov in a middleweight bout for the co-main event. The main event will feature lightweight champion Luiz Victor Rocha as he attempts to defend his belt against Bruno Souza. Fight fans everywhere can tune in for free on Karate.com or Karate Combat’s YouTube channel.
