Ultimate Fighter Winner Elias Theodorou Dies at 34

Elias Theodorou
Mixed martial artist Elias Theodorou, who fought 11 times in the UFC, including winning The Ultimate Fighter TV competition in 2014, has died at the age of 34. TSN's Aaron Bronsteter reported Theodorou had been suffering from stage 4 liver cancer but had only told a few people of his battle.

Theodorou, from Mississauga, Canada, compiled a 19-3 career record including going 8-3 in the UFC with decision wins over company mainstays Sam Alvey and Eryk Anders. He first came to prominence winning The Ultimate Fighter Nations finale by TKO over Sheldon Westcott. He was released by the UFC in 2019 following a decision loss to Derek Brunson but went 3-0 after that, last fighting in December defeating Bryan Baker by unanimous decision.

Theodorou was also the first athlete ever granted a therapeutic use exemption for marijuana in Canada, in 2020, and in America, in 2021, due to neuropathic pain in his hands, wrists and elbows. Known for his long hair and good looks, he had a varied career outside the ring as well with TV appearances, work as a cover model for Harlequin romance novels and even serving as a "ring boy" for the all-female Invicta FC MMA promotion.

