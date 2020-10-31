Century Product Review: Cloth Elbow Pads

product review

Today I'm reviewing the Cloth Elbow Pads from Century Martial Arts. This particular elbow pad is machine washable and made with knitted elastic and flexible foam padding. It's not designed to go all-out in sparring, but is great for adding an extra layer of coverage during light training, which is just as critical!

As a school owner, I'm always looking for safety gear that is high quality and low cost. It is important to keep my students safe, and to make sure that our families are receiving maximum value in every item that they purchase from our pro shop.

I have used cloth elbow pads since the formation of my school 10 years ago. Since I've been using this product, Century relaunched their Cloth Elbow Pads with expanded sizing. That has been very helpful in making sure that we get everyone sized properly for maximum safety.

elbow pads from century martial arts

Occasionally when free sparring, students will block an incoming kick with the tip of the elbow. That does not feel good on the ankle or shin. This is where the Cloth Elbow Pad really shines. The soft but sturdy foam insert provides generous padding to protect your partner's ankles and shins from damage so they can keep training longer.

Another use of the elbow pads comes in when its time for board breaking. Sometimes our younger students need a confidence booster, or are afraid of getting hurt. The Cloth Elbow Pads are great to help them overcome their fear of hitting boards while they are in the beginner stages of elbow strike breaking.

Cleaning the elbow pads are easy as throwing them in the wash with like colors (the pads come in both black and white). The cloth and elastic construction is super durable and will hold up to hundreds of washes while providing long lasting protection. I would recommend throwing them in the wash at least once a month, depending on how frequently and heavily you use them, to prevent odors and stains from developing.

One note of caution: I would make sure to order a test pair to verify sizing. The Child size is good for our youngest students who have just begun sparring. Adult Small is going to fit older elementary-age kids best. Adult M/L is going to be good for middle school and early high school students. Adult XL will fit most older teens and adults. The pads are supposed to fit tightly, as you do not want them shifting around.

In closing, if you are looking for reliable protection from elbows while sparring or as a useful training aid for elbow striking with breaking these Cloth Elbow Pads should be considered by all martial arts school owners in their pro shop. Great build quality, easy to put on, easy to clean, and low price point make this a great option for all students to carry in their gear bag!

Note: Kevin Nevels' school doesn't use other Century cloth gear, so obviously we can't ask him to review it! But if this lightweight gear sounds good to you, be sure to check out Century Cloth Shin Pads, Shin Instep Pads, Hand Pads, and Hand/Forearm Pads!

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the world largest magazine of martial arts.

ONE Championship Releases Short Chatri Sityodtong Documentary

mixed martial arts
historical-at-th.s3.amazonaws.com

ONE Championship has released a short documentary detailing its Chairman and CEO, Chatri Sityodtong.

The 20-minute feature details the charismatic leader's struggles and triumphs ahead of the first season of The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition, which is set to debut in 2021.

Keep Reading Show less

Bruce Lee’s “10,000 Kicks” Challenge – Complete 10,000 Kicks in 10 Days

bruce lee
i.ytimg.com

Bruce Lee's secret to self-mastery can be found hidden in the following quote, "I fear not the man who has practiced 10,000 kicks once, but I fear the man who has practiced one kick 10,000 times." Discipline, dedication and repetition over time are the keys to mastery. To get results like Bruce Lee we need to train like Bruce Lee.

Keep Reading Show less

How Many Styles Do You Really Need?

martial arts styles
cdn.shopify.com

In the era of mixed martial arts, it's become clear that, whether you're training for competition or the street, being competent in more than one way of fighting is a necessity. Inside the octagon, some of the most dominant fighters in MMA history—Fedor Emelianenko, Jon Jones, and Anderson Silva to name a few—have also been its most versatile. Meanwhile, the least adaptable fighters (like Ronda Rousey) end up paying a heavy price when the fight strays outside their realm of expertise.

Keep Reading Show less

Starting a Martial Arts Program for Individuals with Down Syndrome

disabilities
www.gannett-cdn.com

I've been training as a martial artist for 38 years. The last 28 of those I've also been a school owner. Over that time, I have had the opportunity to visit and network with countless other martial arts professionals. As an industry, we're all aware that many of our students have learning disabilities or physical limitations, and that we have to be able to adapt our programs to allow them to benefit, while maintaining the integrity of the martial arts and our chosen way of teaching.

Keep Reading Show less
Free Bruce Lee Guide
Have you ever wondered how Bruce Lee’s boxing influenced his jeet kune do techniques? Read all about it in this free guide.
Don’t miss a thing Subscribe to Our Newsletter