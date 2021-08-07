Eduard Folayang meets Zhang Lipeng

Former ONE Championship lightweight king Eduard "Landslide" Folayang returns to the Circle at ONE: Battleground II, a previously recorded event, against Zhang Lipeng for a thrilling main event.
Zhang steps onto the global stage for the first time, following a string of successes in China. The 31-year-old has improved his game and is ready to showcase it in ONE in an attempt to claim victory and honor for his country.
However, he begins his lightweight journey against Folayang, who is not ready to give up his position in the division.
Having held the gold in the division previously, Folayang is working his way back up the ladder to regain the top spot. The Team Lakay star has battled some of the world's greatest such as Shinya Aoki and Eddie Alvarez, but feels now is the time to charge back up the lightweight mountain.
The main event for ONE: Battleground II will be a pivotal contest for both men as they eye the top of the food chain. Who will be able to stake their claim and get put on the right path at the end of the summer? You will have to tune in to find out.
Courtesy of ONE, enjoy these highlights of the former ONE Lightweight World Champion and find out what makes the Filipino star one of the world's most exciting martial artists ahead of his main event bout.
ONE: Battleground II airs on Friday, August 13, on Bleacher Report, Bleacher Report YouTube, and the Bleacher Report app at 8:30 a.m. EST/5:30 a.m. PST.
Tamyra Mensah-Stock claimed the United States first wrestling gold medal of these Olympics when she defeated Nigeria's Blessing Oborududu 4-1 in the finals of the women's 68 kg freestyle event Tuesday in Japan. Stock scored on two takedowns during the match to seal the victory. She becomes just the second American woman to capture Olympic gold in wrestling following Helen Maroulis win at 53 kg at the 2016 Rio Games.
On Monday Aline Rotter-Focken of Germany claimed gold in the women's 76 kg division beating American Adeline Gray in the finals. In men's Greco-Roman action, Cuba earned two golds with Luis Orta winning at 60 kg and Mijain Lopez at 130 kg. Hungary's Tamas Lorincz also won gold at 77 kg while Musa Evloev, representing the Russian Olympic Committee, won at 97 kg.
One of the truly great things in martial arts is the global talent pool. Exciting athletes are coming from all walks of life from all around the globe. However, some of those names get overlooked or never get to compete against elite competition.
ONE Championship provides that elite competition. Asia's largest sports media company has given talent a global stage to share their gifts, and they are always looking for the next wave of athletes to step up and shine.
Who could be next? Let's take a look at six names that could be at the top of any list.
Alex "Poatan" Pereira (3-1 MMA, 33-6 Kickboxing)
With ONE's commitment to martial arts, Alex Pereira is clearly one of the top candidates in the game today. A former Glory kickboxing champion would slot right into the ONE Super Series slate, but Pereira's transition into mixed martial arts is what seals the deal.
"Poatan" had one of 2020's best knockouts when he returned to the sport against Thomas Powell and ignited discussions about how he would do against the elite. In ONE, we would get that answer.
The ability to compete across kickboxing and mixed martial arts instead of choosing just one should be an enticing option for the Brazilian who trains in Connecticut. And if things go well, he could also jump into the Muay Thai ranks to chase three-sport gold as well.
Yasmine Jauregui could be one of the most unheralded prospects in the game today, but if she made a splash on the global scene in ONE, then she could surge into stardom very quickly.
Jauregui is an athlete with a fan-pleasing style. She is aggressive and has rare power for the atomweight division. With an unblemished record, Jauregui would only need a couple of dazzling performances before jumping into the title hunt.
Perhaps even more importantly, Jauregui could help carry the banner of Mexico into ONE. The country has seen exceptional growth in mixed martial arts, and Jauregui becoming a central figure in the biggest martial arts organization would be another huge feather in their cap. It could be a perfect marriage for both parties.
Collin "Young Huck" Huckbody (10-3)
The MMA Lab's latest addition, Collin Huckbody, has showcased his talents on the regional scene for the last few years, and now may be the right time for him to take the leap into the big leagues.
Huckbody, formerly of Minnesota, has a solid ground game and is sharpening his whole skill set in Arizona. Should he make the leap to ONE, Huckbody would quickly test where he stands in the world.
The 26-year-old will be entering his athletic prime shortly, and that is as good a time as any to take the step-up in competition.
Jarrah "The Jordanian Lion" Hussein Al-Selawi (16-3)
At the top of the list should be Jarrah Hussein Al-Silawi. The Jordanian may be the top pound-for-pound athlete in the Middle East, and he has won 11 of his last 12 professional bouts.
ONE has talent from across the globe, and they have already brought in significant talent from the region. Adding in arguably its best talent would be tremendous for the region's martial arts growth. And should the Brave CF champion become a factor in the stacked lightweight division, it would make for huge matchups with compelling storylines.
"The Jordanian Lion" has a 69% finishing rate with six knockouts and five submissions. The well-rounded abilities he has already shown prove he is ready for the next step in his career.
Juan "Leadfeather" Puerta (22-6)
Juan Puerta is on an 11-match winning streak, which should signal he is ready for the next step in his career. The 33-year-old has already defeated Gustavo Balart, currently on the ONE roster, to show he can compete against its talent.
The American Top Team representative is dangerous on the canvas. "Leadfeather" has 12 submission victories on his record and could be an immediate threat in the bantamweight division.
There are a lot of fun matchups for Puerta on the global stage, and with his recent string of victories, there is little reason why he couldn't get a chance to prove himself on a global platform.
Eduard "Lionheart" Vartanyan (22-4)
Eduard Vartanyan has amassed his 22-4 professional record within the confines of his home country, Russia. But should he want to branch out and show his skills to a global audience, Vartanyan would be served well by joining the ONE ranks.
ONE has already brought in top talent from the country, and Russian talent has shined under the bright lights. There is little holding Vartanyan back from doing the same, but he has yet to leave the comfort of his home. There are plenty of featherweights awaiting him in one of the hottest divisions in the sport.
Additionally, the Russian has a popular YouTube channel that would bring his own fanbase into the organization, which could help him get bigger matchups right out of the gate. Currently, on a four-match winning streak, Vartanyan has the opportunity to extend that streak against better opposition and position himself as one of the best in the world.
Ariel Torres has been a nearly unstoppable force in the traditional forms division on the open sport karate circuit for several years and currently represents Team Revolution. His combination of technical skill, power, and showmanship has enabled him to extend his success to highly competitive World Karate Federation events, including a defeat of the great Antonio Diaz to become the 2019 Pan American Champion.
His continued training under the widely-respected Sensei Robert Young of Kenseikan Dojo in Miami helped Torres carry his momentum to a win at the Paris qualifier in June of this year. His status on Team USA resulted in a spot in the iconic Got Milk? promotional campaign and an appearance on Good Morning America. The countless hours of training and promotion for the Tokyo Olympics all came to fruition on Friday.
On August 6th, Ariel Torres became the first American to win an olympic medal in karate. He once again faced Venezuelan legend Antonio Diaz in the bronze medal match and was able to claim victory by just under four tenths of a point. Not only is this a major accomplishment for Torres, but it is something the entire sport karate community can be proud of. His medal is the first olympic hardware won by a sport karate competitor since 1988, when two-time Diamond Nationals champion Arlene Limas won a gold medal in Taekwondo.
The other medalists were Ryo Kiyuna of Japan (gold), Damián Quintero of Spain (silver), and Ali Sofuoglu of Turkey (bronze). Sofuoglu also deserves some respect from the sport karate community, as he competed in Jessie Wray's Virtual Forms Tour against current ISKA U.S. Open Champion Mason Stowell of Top Ten Team USA back in 2020. Sofuoglu and Torres were both able to secure bronze medals as a result of the bracket-style format used for olympic karate kata.