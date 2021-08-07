Eduard Folayang meets Zhang Lipeng

Former ONE Championship lightweight king Eduard "Landslide" Folayang returns to the Circle at ONE: Battleground II, a previously recorded event, against Zhang Lipeng for a thrilling main event.

Zhang steps onto the global stage for the first time, following a string of successes in China. The 31-year-old has improved his game and is ready to showcase it in ONE in an attempt to claim victory and honor for his country.

However, he begins his lightweight journey against Folayang, who is not ready to give up his position in the division.

Having held the gold in the division previously, Folayang is working his way back up the ladder to regain the top spot. The Team Lakay star has battled some of the world's greatest such as Shinya Aoki and Eddie Alvarez, but feels now is the time to charge back up the lightweight mountain.

The main event for ONE: Battleground II will be a pivotal contest for both men as they eye the top of the food chain. Who will be able to stake their claim and get put on the right path at the end of the summer? You will have to tune in to find out.

Courtesy of ONE, enjoy these highlights of the former ONE Lightweight World Champion and find out what makes the Filipino star one of the world's most exciting martial artists ahead of his main event bout.

ONE: Battleground II airs on Friday, August 13, on Bleacher Report, Bleacher Report YouTube, and the Bleacher Report app at 8:30 a.m. EST/5:30 a.m. PST.

The Best Of Eduard Folayang In ONE Championship

Former lightweight king Eduard Folayang is one of the greatest mixed martial artists to emerge from the Philippines, overcoming some of the biggest names in ...
Olympics: Mensah-Stock Wins Wrestling Gold for U.S.

Tamyra Mensah-Stock claimed the United States first wrestling gold medal of these Olympics when she defeated Nigeria's Blessing Oborududu 4-1 in the finals of the women's 68 kg freestyle event Tuesday in Japan. Stock scored on two takedowns during the match to seal the victory. She becomes just the second American woman to capture Olympic gold in wrestling following Helen Maroulis win at 53 kg at the 2016 Rio Games.
6 Global Athletes ONE Could Sign

One of the truly great things in martial arts is the global talent pool. Exciting athletes are coming from all walks of life from all around the globe. However, some of those names get overlooked or never get to compete against elite competition.

ONE Championship provides that elite competition. Asia's largest sports media company has given talent a global stage to share their gifts, and they are always looking for the next wave of athletes to step up and shine.

Sport Karate Champion Ariel Torres Wins Olympic Bronze Medal

Ariel Torres has been a nearly unstoppable force in the traditional forms division on the open sport karate circuit for several years and currently represents Team Revolution. His combination of technical skill, power, and showmanship has enabled him to extend his success to highly competitive World Karate Federation events, including a defeat of the great Antonio Diaz to become the 2019 Pan American Champion.

His continued training under the widely-respected Sensei Robert Young of Kenseikan Dojo in Miami helped Torres carry his momentum to a win at the Paris qualifier in June of this year. His status on Team USA resulted in a spot in the iconic Got Milk? promotional campaign and an appearance on Good Morning America. The countless hours of training and promotion for the Tokyo Olympics all came to fruition on Friday.

On August 6th, Ariel Torres became the first American to win an olympic medal in karate. He once again faced Venezuelan legend Antonio Diaz in the bronze medal match and was able to claim victory by just under four tenths of a point. Not only is this a major accomplishment for Torres, but it is something the entire sport karate community can be proud of. His medal is the first olympic hardware won by a sport karate competitor since 1988, when two-time Diamond Nationals champion Arlene Limas won a gold medal in Taekwondo.

