Eddie Alvarez wants Revenge at ONE on TNT IV

mixed martial arts
Eddie Alvarez ONE Championship
Eddie "The Underground King" Alvarez will return to the ONE Championship Circle on Wednesday, April 28, at ONE on TNT IV for another shot at redemption.

The Philadelphia native competed at ONE on TNT I opposite Iuri Lapicus in a battle of lightweight contenders. Alvarez originally lost by disqualification after errant strikes landed to the back of Lapicus' head. However, the result has since been changed to a no contest.

Alvarez still views his performance as a dominant showing after looking like the stronger, more complete athlete in that truncated contest. And he's ready to prove it and re-establish himself at the head of the table.

"Right now, this is where my career stands. In my last two fights, I took out the former champion, Eduard Folayang, in less than two minutes. I just took out the #2-ranked fighter in less than 30 seconds," Alvarez said ahead of his return.

"And now, I'm going to get another opponent, and I don't know how fast I'm going to take him out, but I'm going to take him out."

The opponent he will be trying to take out is South Korea's Ok Rae Yoon.

Ok made his ONE debut at ONE on TNT III against Marat "Cobra" Gafurov. With a meeting with Alvarez on the line in the contest, Ok picked up the win and put himself in the path of history. He can go from a debuting athlete to a top contender in the span of two weeks.

This is a compelling matchup that will help shape the lightweight division for the remainder of 2021.

In this video from ONE, hear Alvarez's thoughts on the result from ONE on TNT I, how he plans to continue his run at ONE on TNT IV, and his thoughts on ONE Lightweight World Champion Christian "The Warrior" Lee.

Eddie Alvarez Out For REVENGE: "My Opponents Will Pay"

The main card for ONE on TNT IV begins at 10 p.m. EST. It will also be available on the Watch TNT app at 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST on Wednesday, 28 April. The main card will also be available on the West Coast on TNT at 10 p.m. PST on a delay.

The main card will be available on Bleacher Report and the B/R app at 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST. Cable subscription credentials will be needed to watch on digital platforms.

The prelims wll be available on the B/R app, B/R Live, Bleacher Report, B/R Live YouTube, and B/R MMA Twitter at 8:30 p.m. EST/5:30 p.m. PST.

Black Belt Magazine Celebrates 60 Years of Martial Arts Coverage

60th anniversary
Black Belt Magazine

Black Belt Magazine has a storied history that dates back all the way to 1961, making 2021 the 60th Anniversary of the world's leading magazine of martial arts. To celebrate six decades of legendary martial arts coverage, take a trip down memory lane by scrolling through some of the most influential covers ever published. From the creators of martial art styles, to karate tournament heroes, to superstars on the silver screen, and everything in between, the iconic covers of Black Belt Magazine act as a time capsule for so many important moments and figures in martial arts history. Keep reading to view the full list of these classic issues.

Thai Boxing Great Saenchai Hospitalized With COVID

muay thai
Saenchai
www.fightmag.com.au

All-time great muay Thai fighter Saenchai revealed via social media that he's been hospitalized with the COVID-19 virus posting photos of himself lying in a hospital bed. Saenchai, 40, was scheduled to fight Sunday in Thailand against Luca Lassalle but began feeling symptoms a week ago. He was tested for COVID on Thursday and the test came back positive on Friday.

Posting on Instagram, he announced, "I'm Saenchai. I'm positive to Covid 19. I'm sorry to everyone who is close to me. And sorry that I didn't fight this coming Sunday." He later revealed he had to rely on friends to find him a hospital as all the beds were full. The coronavirus pandemic has been surging at a record pace in Thailand recently with more than 2,400 new cases and 11 deaths being reported on Sunday.

ONE on TNT IV: Final Card

mixed martial arts
Aung La N Sang Reinier De Ridder

Vitaly Bigdash is out, Reinier "The Dutch Knight" De Ridder is in at ONE on TNT IV on Wednesday, April 28.

Bigdash withdrew from the live primetime event after contracting COVID-19, and the Dutchman was quick to accept the challenge.

Aung La "The Burmese Python" N Sang was originally slated to face Bigdash in an epic trilogy bout for the ONE Light Heavyweight Championship. Now, he'll get a chance to redeem himself from his last outing in a rematch against De Ridder.

The fun does not stop there in an incredibly packed six-bout slate.

