ONE Championship: Eddie Alvarez vs Iuri Lapicus Preview
On Wednesday, April 7, ONE Championship's foray into primetime with ONE on TNT will feature a lightweight showdown between two top contenders for the ONE Lightweight World Championship.
#2-ranked lightweight contender Iuri Lapicus will meet lightweight legend Eddie Alvarez in the co-main event of the six-bout event with a potential title shot on the line.
Lapicus has already challenged Christian "The Warrior" Lee for the gold but came up short. However, the Moldovan nearly upended the champion in a fast-paced bout that almost saw him continue his 100% finishing rate streak.
Alvarez rebounded from a loss in his ONE debut to Timofey Nastyukhin, who will challenge Lee on April 14, with a come-from-behind performance against Eduard "Landslide" Folayang. The multiple-time World Champion can put himself in the reigning king's crosshairs by knocking off a top contender on the primetime platform.
Both men have an aggressive style where they push the pace and continually fire-off offense. The excitement of the styles meeting inside the ONE Circle could make this one of 2021's most memorable contests.
Will Lapicus make his name off of Alvarez's legacy, or will the American move one step closer to capturing yet another World Championship? The only way to find out is to tune in on April 7.
Watch how both athletes made their way to this crucial moment with this video from ONE. Prepare for the clash with their roads to ONE on TNT.
Eddie Alvarez vs. Iuri Lapicus | All Wins In ONE Championship
ONE on TNT will air live on Wednesday, April 7, on TNT at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT.