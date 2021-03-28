FIND A SCHOOL THAT IS CLOSE TO YOU
ONE Championship: Eddie Alvarez vs Iuri Lapicus Preview

On Wednesday, April 7, ONE Championship's foray into primetime with ONE on TNT will feature a lightweight showdown between two top contenders for the ONE Lightweight World Championship.

#2-ranked lightweight contender Iuri Lapicus will meet lightweight legend Eddie Alvarez in the co-main event of the six-bout event with a potential title shot on the line.

Lapicus has already challenged Christian "The Warrior" Lee for the gold but came up short. However, the Moldovan nearly upended the champion in a fast-paced bout that almost saw him continue his 100% finishing rate streak.

Alvarez rebounded from a loss in his ONE debut to Timofey Nastyukhin, who will challenge Lee on April 14, with a come-from-behind performance against Eduard "Landslide" Folayang. The multiple-time World Champion can put himself in the reigning king's crosshairs by knocking off a top contender on the primetime platform.

Both men have an aggressive style where they push the pace and continually fire-off offense. The excitement of the styles meeting inside the ONE Circle could make this one of 2021's most memorable contests.

Will Lapicus make his name off of Alvarez's legacy, or will the American move one step closer to capturing yet another World Championship? The only way to find out is to tune in on April 7.

Watch how both athletes made their way to this crucial moment with this video from ONE. Prepare for the clash with their roads to ONE on TNT.

Eddie Alvarez vs. Iuri Lapicus | All Wins In ONE Championship

ONE on TNT will air live on Wednesday, April 7, on TNT at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT.

NEW: Black Belt Hall of Fame Member Profiles (1968-1990)

The Legendary Black Belt Magazine Hall of Fame has never before been documented in a single location. Now, you can learn about all the icons that have achieved one of the greatest honors in all of martial arts.

Black Belt Magazine is proud to announce the NEW Member Profiles feature for the Hall of Fame. At the time of this article, the online records account for every inductee from the inaugural year of 1968 all the way through 1990 (upwards of 200 martial artists). The page will be updated continuously and will include every inductee through 2020 in the near future. For now, you can enjoy images and facts about the legendary members for each induction they received before 1991. Take advantage of this never-before-seen opportunity to learn about many of the martial artists who contributed to the lifestyle, culture, and community that every martial artist experiences today.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE BLACK BELT HALL OF FAME

UFC Opinion Piece: How Real Does it Get?

Yan Sterling Knee
The UFC may have inadvertently shot itself in the foot years ago when it labeled itself with the catchy slogan and claim to be as real as it gets.

There is no shortage of memorable, historical, and outright amazing moments that have happened in the UFC's cage octagon. Moments and events such as that amazing night in Dublin that seemed more like a pro-wrestling angle than reality, or the unforgettable contests etched in our minds as well as on the faces of valiant fighters like Joanna Jędrzejczyk in her fight of the decade entry with Zhang Weili, or Robbie Lawler and his opponent Rory MacDonald post UFC 189 title fight.

