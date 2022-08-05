Dragonfest Martial Arts Expo Slated for Saturday in California

Dragonfest
Billed as "the world's greatest martial arts expo", the Dragonfest convention takes place this Saturday at the Glendale Civic Auditorium in Glendale, Calif. The expo is scheduled to feature appearances by popular martial arts film stars like Michael Jai White and Cynthia Rothrock, martial artist and Cobra Kai actor Ron Thomas and the star of the TV show Criminal Minds, Joe Mantegna.
Also on the agenda are a series of seminars open to all attendees. Among those slated to teach are legendary Black Belt Hall of Fame fighters Don "the Dragon" Wilson and Benny "the Jet" Urquidez. Asian cultural performances, including Chinese lion dancing and kung fu demonstrations, will be part of the festivities as well. Running from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., the convention is being hosted by the Martial Arts History Museum and proceeds will go toward their ongoing effort to relocate to a larger facility. Admission is $50 for adults but free for active duty military members and those 17 and under.
From Your Site Articles
- Kathy Long Interview at MMA Expo - Black Belt Magazine ›
- International Mixed Martial Arts Expo: Bas Rutten - Black Belt ... ›
- International Mixed Martial Arts Expo Coverage - Black Belt Magazine ›
Related Articles Around the Web