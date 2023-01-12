Ip Man Star Donnie Yen Signs with Hollywood's APA Agency
Yen, the son of Black Belt Hall of Fame kung fu instructor Bow-sim Mark, has already appeared in Hollywood films like "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" but is best known internationally for his work in various martial arts films. Having appeared in kung fu movies such as "Drunken Tai Chi" and "Once Upon a Time in China II," Yen vaulted to the forefront of Asian action cinema when he took the role of Bruce Lee's instructor, Ip Man, in the 2008 film of that name. The series of four movies is credited with reinvigorating interest in the wing chun style worldwide, though Yen has also met with criticism for taking a perceived pro-government stance during the 2019 Hong Kong democracy protests.
Yen appears next in the Keanu Reeves film "John Wick: Chapter 4."
