+
LIST YOUR SCHOOL
SUBSCRIBE

Dolphins Quarterback Turns to Judo to Ward Off Concussions

news
Tua Tagovailoa
atozsports.com
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had an outstanding NFL season marred by a pair of brutal concussions, both caused by his head hitting the ground after being tackled. But Tagovailoa said he may have found a solution to his problem in the form of judo training.

Speaking on several radio shows during Super Bowl week in Phoenix, Tagovailoa said he wanted to learn how to fall properly so as to avoid further injuries.

Tagovailoa told Sports Illustrated, "Once a week, every Friday, I take a judo class so it will help with me understanding my body more and then learning how to fall."

UFC fighter Conor McGregor recently said knowing how to fall from judo and wrestling training saved his life when a car hit him while he was bike riding.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Introducing Martial Arts School Listings on Black Belt Mag!
Sign Up Now To Be One Of The First School Listed In Our Database.
Sign Up
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the worlds largest magazine of martial arts.