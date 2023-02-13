Dolphins Quarterback Turns to Judo to Ward Off Concussions

Introducing Martial Arts School Listings on Black Belt Mag!
Speaking on several radio shows during Super Bowl week in Phoenix, Tagovailoa said he wanted to learn how to fall properly so as to avoid further injuries.
Tagovailoa told Sports Illustrated, "Once a week, every Friday, I take a judo class so it will help with me understanding my body more and then learning how to fall."
UFC fighter Conor McGregor recently said knowing how to fall from judo and wrestling training saved his life when a car hit him while he was bike riding.