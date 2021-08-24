Dionisio Canete Dies at 83 of COVID-19

Dionisio "Diony" Canete, who had been the senior living member of famed Canete family of Filipino martial arts practitioners, passed away Sunday in the Philippines at the age of 83 from COVID-19. He was the youngest son of Eulogio Canete, the original organizer of the doce pares system, one of the world's most popular styles of Filipino stickfighting.

Dionisio Canete was an instrumental figure in the popularization of stickfighting, or arnis, as a competitive sport helping to formulate rules and develop safety equipment for the earliest tournaments in the 1970s and 1980s. He was named as the charter president of the World Eskrima Kali Arnis Federation (WEKAF) on its founding in 1989. A lawyer in the Philippines, in 2017 he took the unusual step of asking the country's Supreme Court to delist him from the Attorney's Rolls over what he said was his disgust with corruption in the judiciary system. In 2019 he was arrested for "cyber libel" which, at the time, Canete said he believed stemmed from a Facebook post he made accusing several prosecutors of corruption.

Boxing Legend Manny Pacquiao Goes Down in Defeat

Boxing all-time great Manny Pacquiao lost to Yordenis Ugas Saturday night in Las Vegas in what may be the final fight of his legendary career. Though he came in as a heavy favorite against the unheralded WBA welterweight champion who was a late replacement opponent, Pacquiao, at 42, finally appeared to be showing his age in dropping a unanimous decision.
The Sanchin kata

According to some sources, it is assumed that there are more than 400 different katas in the world today, performed in many diverse styles of martial arts. However, if we are to single out one kata that is special in its form and significance, it would surely be the Sanchin kata.

The Sanchin kata differs from all the rest by its use and representation in various styles of martial arts. For example, the Sanchin kata's use can be found in martial arts such as Karate and Kung Fu, although its influence is seen in other Asian martial arts.

Cannonier Edges Gastelum in UFC Vegas Main Event

Jared Cannonier continued to find success in the middleweight division as he defeated longtime contender Kelvin Gastelum in the main event of UFC on ESPN 29 Saturday from Las Vegas. Cannonier, who began his career as a heavyweight and fought for several years as a light heavyweight, seems to have found a home at middleweight having now won four of his last five bouts.
