Diaz Submits Ferguson at UFC 279
Diaz boxed well the first two rounds stinging Ferguson with combinations while the latter looked awkward missing punches and turning his back. But inside low kicks from Ferguson appeared to have Diaz's right shin badly hurt by the third round. On a couple of occasions Diaz turned away and appeared as if he might quit but Ferguson oddly didn't follow up. The fourth round saw Diaz land sharp punches that had Ferguson desperately shooting in for a takedown. But he fell right into Diaz's guillotine choke and was forced to tap.
Khamzat Chimaev was originally slated to face Diaz in the main event but failed to come close to the 170 lb. weight limit and was rescheduled to face Kevin Holland in the co-main event. Chimaev scored an instant takedown and worked into a d'arce choke for the first round submission.
