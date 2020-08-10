Lewis Breaks Record for Most Heavyweight Knockouts in UFC History

mixed martial arts
image-cdn.essentiallysports.com

The Beast scored a historic knockout at UFC 254.

Derrick Lewis has gained a large following for his impressive knockouts and unforgettable one-liners in post-fight interviews. The biggest opportunity of his career came in the form of a title shot against Daniel Cormier at UFC 230, but Lewis would lose the fight by rear-naked choke. This defeat was followed by another loss at the hands of Junior dos Santos, but now Lewis is riding a three-fight win streak and a historic accomplishment back into title contention.

At UFC 254 Lewis faced Aleksei Oleinik, a seasoned veteran with a staggering 59 professional wins under his belt and a ridiculous 46 of those wins coming by way of submission. However, Lewis was undeterred by this challenge and knocked Oleinik out with a flurry of punches in the second round. This knockout gives Lewis a total of eleven such victories, the most by any heavyweight in UFC history. After the fight, Lewis suggested that he is eyeing Curtis "Razor" Blaydes, the number-three ranked heavyweight contender, as his next opponent.

Demetrious Johnson - Mixed-Martial Arts Superstar

one championship

Talks About Being a Smaller Fighter in a Combat Sport Ruled by Giants

At first glance, most people — most martial artists, even — will zero in on the smaller person in any fight and deem him or her to be at a distinct disadvantage. It's a natural tendency to draw this conclusion based on obvious attributes such as height, weight and reach. However, that tendency does not always lead to accurate conclusions.

World Junior Taekwondo Championships Postponed

tae kwon do
media.mehrnews.com

World Taekwondo, the governing body of Olympic style taekwondo, announced it will be canceling this year's junior world championships due to health and medical concerns. The event was to take place in Sofia, Bulgaria which will instead now host the 2022 junior world championships.

The Top 5 Professional Athletes Who Studied Martial Arts

martial arts
martialartsactionmovies.com

These superstars in other sports can attribute some of their success to martial arts training.

Many professional athletes have supplemented their training by practicing a variety of different martial arts styles. The full-body workout, coordination development, and stress outlet of martial arts training is appealing to them. This list breaks down the top five non-combat athletes to practice martial arts based off of their achievements in their sport. The rankings are not determined by each athlete's martial arts abilities.

Cameroon Karate Officials Suspended Over Sexual Assault Allegations

cameroon karate federation
www.cameroonconcordnews.com

The president of the Cameroon Karate Federation and several other top officials of the organization have been suspended indefinitely following allegations of sexual harassment, attempted rape and the misappropriation of funds.

Several black belts have come forward accusing federation president Emmanuel Wakam and others of sexually abusing karate students for nearly a decade. Wakam calls the allegations unfounded.

