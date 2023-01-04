Relying On Experience Ahead Of Adriano Moraes Trilogy
When “Mighty Mouse” returns to the ONE Championship Circle on Friday, May 5, he will be part of the company’s first-ever event on U.S. soil. Once again, standing across from him will be Moraes. And in Colorado, elevation will be an added factor that Johnson is taking into consideration as he begins to prepare to defend the crown.
“I just have to decide if I want to get there early or not. I fought in Broomfield, Colorado, before when I was still kind of young in my career,” Johnson told ONE.
“I’m going back out to Arizona to get ready for my fight and do my pre-camp with Henry [Cejudo]. After that, I’m going to sit down with the wife and do two weeks out there and see if it makes a difference.”
Although Johnson is aware of the elevation, he is not making too big of a deal about it. That confidence comes from experience. Johnson’s consistency over the years gives him an understanding of how to pace himself in title matches. That is the biggest key for the American star.
“Now, being 36, I understand how to fight and how to pace myself while pushing the pace,” said Johnson.
“We haven’t crossed that bridge yet. I’m still trying to figure it out, [but] I’m not too worried about it. I’m gonna train my ass off and go out there and fight.”
Johnson is looking at Moraes’ history in rematches even more than the thin air in Colorado. Unlike “Mighty Mouse,” the Brazilian has a history of coming off of title losses against the same opponent, including his own trilogy against Geje Eustaquio. That experience has the attention of Johnson.
But at the end of the day, the ONE Flyweight World Champion still trusts in his skills and plans to leave it all inside the Circle in a bid to retain the gold at ONE on Prime Video 10 in exciting fashion.
“You look at Geje Eustaquio and Kairat Akhmetov. [Moraes is] used to this. He’s used to losing the belt and then getting the opportunity to get it back – and he usually gets it back,” said Johnson.
“He’s been here before and that’s the biggest thing that I see.”
