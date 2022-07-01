Demetrious Johnson On ONE 161 Rematch With Moraes "I Have Nothing To Lose"
Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson will get his second opportunity to claim ONE Championship gold when he meets Adriano Moraes for the second time in U.S. primetime on Friday, August 26.
The American mixed martial arts legend failed in his first opportunity at ONE on TNT I when Moraes finished him with a second-round TKO.
With the rematch on the horizon, Johnson has been keeping an eye on the Brazilian to develop his strategy for the August 26 date.
“I know I have to be patient. Before I fought [Moraes], I watched his fights, and I thought, ‘Okay, he never really engages.’ He’s always used his movement or whatnot. And then fighting him, I realized he really didn’t engage because I was chasing him the whole time,” Johnson told ONE.
“Then watching him [successfully defend his belt against] Yuya Wakamatsu, he didn’t really engage. So this time, I just got to be on my Ps and Qs and just be more mindful of not overcommitting.”
Johnson understands the task at hand. Moraes has been a mainstay atop the flyweight division, and he always comes into the Circle ready to compete.
The American Top Team representative is always looking for the finish. Moraes has a 70% finishing rate and 10 career submissions following his third-round submission over Wakamatsu at ONE X this past March.
But for the Washington native, there is no pressure on his shoulders entering this rematch.
“It’s another tough [fight]. He’s a great athlete. He always comes prepared. He’s always in great condition. And then on that day, I’m just going to go out there and fight and see [what happens],” said Johnson.
“I mean, at the end of the day, I have nothing to lose. I’ve just lost, damn it. We’ve both proven so much in the sport of mixed martial arts. For me, my challenge is I haven’t beat him yet, so I have a challenge in front of me. I have to go prove I can beat this man.”
At ONE 161, Johnson gets his shot at redemption. With or without the title, “Mighty Mouse” embraces the spotlight and views each match as his next greatest challenge.
“Every fight that I fight from here on out is always going to be my biggest fight, whether it’s for a World Title or not.”
Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrious Johnson | Full Fight Replay
