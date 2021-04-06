FIND A SCHOOL THAT IS CLOSE TO YOU
ONE Championship on TNT Preview: Mighty Mouse Highlights

ONE Championship's U.S. primetime debut is just days away on Wednesday, April 7, and it will set off a month-long event series featuring four stacked cards.

Atop the ONE on TNT I card is the long-awaited ONE Flyweight World Championship match between champion Adriano "Mikinho" Moraes and the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Champion Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson.

The Washington native is perhaps the greatest mixed martial artist of all time, and he will get his chance to claim another World Championship in Asia's largest sports media property to further his legacy.

Johnson is the peak of what mixed martial arts is supposed to be at its highest level, from his dynamic wrestling to his knockout power.

Stepping onto the global stage and under the bright lights is nothing new for Johnson, but he will be tested by an outstanding grappler who has the undeniable will of a champion. The stylistic matchup will be sure to ignite fans around the world.

Ahead of his meeting with Moraes, look back at the very best of Johnson's work during the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix.

The BEST Of Demetrious Johnson In ONE Championship

Johnson showcased his full arsenal against stiff competition en route to claiming the shot at Moraes. The video from ONE puts a spotlight on what makes "Mighty Mouse" one of the best athletes in the world.

ONE on TNT I will begin with the lead card at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT on B/R Live before the main card gets underway at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Wednesday, April 7.

Demetrious Johnson: Anatomy of the GOAT

Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson is arguably the greatest mixed martial artist ever to compete.

The Washington native not only possesses all of the tools, but his technique in each area is impeccable.

He has used those tools to capture multiple World Championships and will go for gold again when he meets ONE Flyweight World Champion Adriano "Mikinho" Moraes at ONE on TNT I on Wednesday, April 7.

But what makes an all-time great?

Judo Blog: Bruce Lee Inspired Me

judo
Bruce Lee Judo
d.newsweek.com

As a kid growing up in Pittsburgh I tended to avoid competitive sports in favor of watching TV shows. When I first saw the Green Hornet series in the Fall of 1966, Bruce Lee as Kato captured my imagination immediately with his mastery of martial arts. The next day I talked about learning karate at school where I had just started the 7th grade. My friend Arnold told me he was going to a new judo class on Saturday at our local Jewish Y. It was a course for $10 for 10 weeks so I asked my dad if I could also go and he agreed.

