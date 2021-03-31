FIND A SCHOOL THAT IS CLOSE TO YOU
Demetrious Johnson: Anatomy of the GOAT

mixed martial arts
Demetrious Johnson
mymmanews.com

Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson is arguably the greatest mixed martial artist ever to compete.

The Washington native not only possesses all of the tools, but his technique in each area is impeccable.

He has used those tools to capture multiple World Championships and will go for gold again when he meets ONE Flyweight World Champion Adriano "Mikinho" Moraes at ONE on TNT I on Wednesday, April 7.

But what makes an all-time great?

In a feature video from ONE Championship, get a look into the day-to-day life of Johnson. Hear directly from "Mighty Mouse" on how he balances life as a husband and father as well as how he prepares for championship contests.

Anatomy Of The GOAT: Demetrious Johnson On MMA, Fatherhood & More

Johnson also discusses the importance of managing money during an athlete's career to prepare for life after competition.

The top-ranked flyweight contender is also a top video game streamer. Get a peek at his set-up and hear how he connects with his gaming fans to create a friendly and supportive atmosphere away from the canvas.

The balance of life and training has made Johnson one of the sport's most highly regarded athletes. With the considerable challenge of Moraes in ONE's U.S. primetime debut on the horizon, Johnson's openness is an exciting look into the mind of a legend.

A legend that can continue to grow by winning another World Championship in a world-class martial arts organization.

ONE on TNT I will air live on TNT at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT on Wednesday, April 7.

