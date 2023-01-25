Demetrious Johnson Buzzing After Joining Commentary For ONE Fight Night 6
The ONE Championship flyweight king had fun detailing the action, but he was still buzzing from the entire lineup after the event.
“It was great [to do some commentary]. I know Mitch [Chilson] and Rich Franklin. We trained together in the past. Those guys are all knowledgeable, and I loved it,” Johnson told ONE.
“[The show] was amazing. Major fights from start to finish. The Aung La [N Sang] fight was amazing. I think the crowd’s energy was more amazing than the fight itself, in my personal opinion. The Mikey Musumeci fight, Gantumur [Bayanduuren]’s resilience – his flexibility in his leg – that was absolutely amazing. And then that final fight, Chingiz [Allazov] versus Superbon [Singha Mawynn]. Chingiz blew the roof off.”
However, one match did have future implications for Johnson. ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Champion Musumeci called out Johnson for a battle on the canvas after his impressive unanimous decision victory. While Johnson expects to share the Circle with him in the future, “Mighty Mouse” plans to tap as soon as he feels danger to preserve himself for his safety.
“Yeah, I’m probably going to grapple with Mikey Musumeci. I mean, he’s a wizard. We grappled before. I told him, I was like, ‘Dude, once you grab my legs, I’m tapping because I am not going to play that game and test my flexibility.’ I’ve had tears in my LCL and MCL before just fighting in mixed martial arts because my knees are pretty tight. So yeah, I’m totally down to do that. But I’m going to tap extremely fast [if he gets on a leg lock]. I don’t have the resilience that Gantumur has with my knees,” said Johnson.
But if the matchup does happen, it won’t be until the second half of the year. Johnson already has his first match lined up for Friday, May 5. Johnson will complete his trilogy against Adriano Moraes in Colorado for ONE’s first live U.S. event. That is where “Mighty Mouse” is putting all of his focus.
“I’m just going to go out there and try to be the best Demetrious Johnson that I can be. When we looked at the first fight against him, we saw a lot of things, and then we were able to execute it in the second fight,” said the Washington native.
“In the third fight, I plan on doing the exact same thing, just being in better shape, faster, stronger, and taking the fight to him.”
ONE Fight Night 10 will emanate from Broomfield, Colorado, on Friday, May 5. Tickets for the event are on sale now.
ONE Fight Night 6 | All Fight Highlights
