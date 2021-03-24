FIND A SCHOOL THAT IS CLOSE TO YOU
ONE Championship: Demetrious Johnson vs Adriano Moraes Preview

mixed martial arts
Johnson Moraes TNT
blackbeltmag.com

In two weeks' time, pound-for-pound great Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson will get his chance to claim gold once again when he meets ONE Flyweight World Champion Adriano "Mikinho" Moraes at ONE on TNT on Wednesday, April 7.

The title tilt will mark ONE Championship's primetime debut in the United States as they bring a stacked six-event card to kick-off the event series led by one of the most highly anticipated matchups in mixed martial arts.

How did we get here?

Moraes has been at the top of the flyweight division since 2014. Since then, he has only been involved in one non-title match. As he faced adversity along the way during his title reigns, Moraes always came back stronger and re-captured his gold.

The Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt has finished half of his 18 professional victories via submission, with three knockouts added to his impressive resume. However, at ONE on TNT, he will face one of the very best ever to set foot on the mat.

Multiple-time World Champion Johnson entered ONE with great fanfare and the highest of expectations. He was met with stiff competition in the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix but went through the tournament with three excellent showings.

Johnson claimed the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Championship and became the top contender, setting the stage for an immense showdown that will bring ONE to a whole new audience on the global stage.

Enjoy this video from ONE that chronicles each man's road to ONE on TNT.

Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrious Johnson | Road To ONE On TNT I

ONE on TNT will air live on Wednesday, April 7, at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. ET on TNT.

