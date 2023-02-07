De Ridder vs. Ruotolo Added To ONE's U.S. Debut On May 5
The 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, will play host to the outstanding matchup. The contest will mark the second bout for “The Dutch Knight” against an Atos BJJ star, as De Ridder took on Andre Galvao at ONE X in March 2022. In that submission grappling matchup, De Ridder managed to score a draw against the BJJ legend.
But this time, Galvao’s protege will try to grab a signature victory over the Dutchman and carry the banner for his camp.
Ruotolo has been on a roll on the global stage. In both of his outings in ONE, he has earned highlight-reel submissions. First was a shocking finish over Garry Tonon that took less than 90 seconds, and then he returned to oust former ONE Featherweight World Champion Marat Gafurov. A win over the much larger De Ridder will be a feather in his cap as he looks to continue his rise as one of the sport’s most exciting athletes.
De Ridder will also be seeking redemption after losing his ONE Light Heavyweight World Championship to Anatoly Malykhin at the end of 2022. “The Dutch Knight” can hit the mat and start his new year on the right foot with a fun submission grappling outing.
Both competitors are aggressive on the canvas, which will lend itself to an exciting matchup as they seek to submit the other. The submission grappling super-fight will join other contests, such as Demetrious Johnson vs. Adriano Moraes and Stamp Fairtex vs. Alyse Anderson, on the bill.
Tickets are on sale right now for ONE Fight Night 10 from the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, on Friday, May 5.
GRAPPLING SUPER-FIGHT | Reinier De Ridder vs. Andre GalvaoRelive the middleweight submission grappling match between ONE Middleweight World Champion Reinier de Ridder and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu superstar Andre Galvao i...
- Andre Galvao Gets Inducted Into The IBJJF Hall Of Fame ›
- 3 Storylines To Watch At ONE on Prime Video 5 De Ridder vs. Malykhin ›
- 3 Possible Opponents For ONE Lightweight Grappling Champion Kade Ruotolo ›