De Ridder vs. Malykhin To Headline ONE on Prime Video 5
Reinier De Ridder had been calling for an opportunity to square off against Malykhin for months, but he thought he would attempt three-division gold in the heavyweight division. Instead, it will be Malykhin who changes weight classes to go for another belt.
The Russian star has put on a show each time he stepped into the Circle. While his wrestling garnered plenty of attention, the power in his fists has done the damage. The interim ONE Heavyweight World Champion has been knocking out his competition in ONE.
De Ridder will be looking to put a stop to that streak while extending his own string of dominance inside the Circle. “The Dutch Knight” has used his incredible ground skills to win titles in both the middleweight and light heavyweight divisions in dominant fashion.
It will be “Sladkiy’s” 11-0 professional mark going up against De Ridder’s 16-0 record. One of the elite talents will leave Manila with a loss.
The main event battle will mark the first ONE Light Heavyweight World Championship defense for De Ridder. It will put both men to the test to see who can impose their will on the other, and fans will be the beneficiary of the incredible matchup.
ONE on Prime Video 5 emanates from the Mall of Asia Arena. The main event joins previously announced matches Superbon Singha Mawynn vs. Chingiz Allazov and Allycia Hellen Rodrigues vs. Janet Todd. Stay tuned for more announcements and updates on the stacked December 2 event.
