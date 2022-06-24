LIST YOUR SCHOOL
ONE Announces Full ONE 159 Line-Up For July 22

one championship
De Ridder vs Bigdash
ONE Championship

On Friday, July 22, ONE Championship returns to the Singapore Indoor Stadium for another exciting event, ONE 159, filled with martial arts action.

The two title tilts that had been previously announced, Reinier De Ridder vs. Vitaly Bigdash and Janet Todd vs. Lara Fernandez, was bolstered by ten additional contests, announced on Monday.

Two-division World Champion De Ridder headlines the evening by putting his ONE Middleweight World Title on the line against former divisional king Vitaly Bigdash. Meanwhile, in the co-main event, ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Champion Janet Todd will go for two-sport gold as she meets Lara Fernandez for the ONE Interim Atomweight Muay Thai World Championship.

But the added undercard bouts are just as exciting.

Strawweight contenders Hiroba Minowa and Bokang Masunyane square off, Muangthai PK.Saenchai returns for a bantamweight Muay Thai collision with Vladimir Kuzmin, and Danial Williams returns to the Circle against Zelang Zhaxi for a strawweight showdown.


Fans will see some new faces on the lead card as promotional newcomers look to establish their footing in The Home of Martial Arts.

Submission grapplers Jessa Khan and Amanda Alequin hit the global stage for the first time at ONE 159, and teenage sensation Lea Bivins will make her debut against Zeba Bano in the card’s opening bout.

ONE 159 airs live and free on watch.onefc.com on Friday, July 22.

ONE 159: De Ridder vs. Bigdash Full Card

ONE Middleweight World Championship: Reinier de Ridder vs. Vitaly Bigdash

ONE Interim Atomweight Muay Thai World Championship: Janet Todd vs. Lara Fernandez

Bokang Masunyane vs. Hiroba Minowa

Muangthai PK.Saenchai vs. Vladimir Kuzmin

Zhang Peimian vs. Aslanbek Zikreev

Zelang Zhaxi vs. Danial Williams

Sinsamut Klinmee vs. Islam Murtazaev

Ariel Sexton vs. Marat Gafurov

Jessa Khan vs. Amanda Alequin

Jin Tae Ho vs. Valmir Da Silva

Anderson Silva vs. Mikhail Jamal Abdul-Latif

Lea Bivins vs. Zeba Bano

