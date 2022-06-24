ONE Announces Full ONE 159 Line-Up For July 22

On Friday, July 22, ONE Championship returns to the Singapore Indoor Stadium for another exciting event, ONE 159, filled with martial arts action.
The two title tilts that had been previously announced, Reinier De Ridder vs. Vitaly Bigdash and Janet Todd vs. Lara Fernandez, was bolstered by ten additional contests, announced on Monday.
Two-division World Champion De Ridder headlines the evening by putting his ONE Middleweight World Title on the line against former divisional king Vitaly Bigdash. Meanwhile, in the co-main event, ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Champion Janet Todd will go for two-sport gold as she meets Lara Fernandez for the ONE Interim Atomweight Muay Thai World Championship.
But the added undercard bouts are just as exciting.
Strawweight contenders Hiroba Minowa and Bokang Masunyane square off, Muangthai PK.Saenchai returns for a bantamweight Muay Thai collision with Vladimir Kuzmin, and Danial Williams returns to the Circle against Zelang Zhaxi for a strawweight showdown.
Fans will see some new faces on the lead card as promotional newcomers look to establish their footing in The Home of Martial Arts.
Submission grapplers Jessa Khan and Amanda Alequin hit the global stage for the first time at ONE 159, and teenage sensation Lea Bivins will make her debut against Zeba Bano in the card’s opening bout.
ONE 159 airs live and free on watch.onefc.com on Friday, July 22.
ONE 159: De Ridder vs. Bigdash Full Card
ONE Middleweight World Championship: Reinier de Ridder vs. Vitaly Bigdash
ONE Interim Atomweight Muay Thai World Championship: Janet Todd vs. Lara Fernandez
Bokang Masunyane vs. Hiroba Minowa
Muangthai PK.Saenchai vs. Vladimir Kuzmin
Zhang Peimian vs. Aslanbek Zikreev
Zelang Zhaxi vs. Danial Williams
Sinsamut Klinmee vs. Islam Murtazaev
Ariel Sexton vs. Marat Gafurov
Jessa Khan vs. Amanda Alequin
Jin Tae Ho vs. Valmir Da Silva
Anderson Silva vs. Mikhail Jamal Abdul-Latif
Lea Bivins vs. Zeba Bano
