ONE Announces De Ridder vs. Abdulaev, Lineker vs. Andrade Title Bouts For ONE on Prime Video 3
ONE Championship will serve up two World Title main events for ONE on Prime Video 3 on Friday, October 21, as first reported by MMAFighting.com.
ONE Middleweight World Champion Reinier De Ridder will headline the evening with another defense of his gold against promotional newcomer Shamil Abdulaev.
Abdulaev will enter the Circle with a 13-1 professional record as he challenges one of the most dominant figures in mixed martial arts today. De Ridder is coming off a highlight-reel inverted triangle choke win over Vitaly Bigdash and looking to continue his rise in the pound-for-pound category.
“The Dutch Knight” has been peerless thus far in his career with a perfect 16-0 career record.
Bantamweights will set fire to the Circle in the co-main event with a barnburner between two Brazilian warriors.
ONE Bantamweight World Champion John Lineker will make the first defense of his crown against one of the fasting-rising stars in the sport, Fabricio Andrade.
Lineker captured the title with a blistering knockout over Bibiano Fernandes. Meanwhile, Andrade rose to contendership with exciting finish after exciting finish while never being silent about what he wanted.
Now Andrade has the chance to back up his talk against the powerful “Hands of Stone.”
“Wonder Boy” is riding a seven-bout win streak into his first title shot against Lineker, and a victory for the 24-year-old would potentially mark a new bantamweight era. But Lineker is trying to establish a long tenure atop the division as he secures his spot in history.
ONE on Prime Video 3 airs live on Friday, October 21.
