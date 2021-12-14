LIST YOUR SCHOOL
De Ridder Calls Out Buchecha, Ngalani, Mighty Mouse, and Rodtang

mma
De Ridder MMA
cdn.onefc.com / ONE Championship

ONE Championship Middleweight and Light Heavyweight World Champion Reinier “The Dutch Knight” De Ridder is chomping at the bit to get back inside the Circle.

So much so that the man from The Netherlands took to Instagram to call out several opponents. The reigning two-division king gave plenty of options for the powers that be to mull over as he seeks new challenges on the global stage.

First on the list was new heavyweight contender Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida.

Calling out heavyweights is nothing new for De Ridder. Following his light heavyweight title victory, he called on then-champion Brandon Vera. So why the focus on Almeida? Well, De Ridder suggested that the current king, Arjan Bhullar, was “running” from the challenge.

Regardless, the two dominant grapplers would be an intriguing showdown under the bright lights.

And De Ridder was even seeking challenges outside the world of mixed martial arts. The Dutchman called out Alain Ngalani for a possible ONE Super Series Muay Thai matchup. Supremely confident, De Ridder even tried to goad Ngalani by suggesting he would finish him.

“In MMA this would be way to easy [sic] but maybe you can last a round in Muay Thai,” wrote De Ridder.

What else could he possibly have on his plate? “The Dutch Knight” got creative with his callouts.

De Ridder looked at the proposed mixed rules super fight between Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang Jitmuangnon and decided to get in the mix. The Dutchman wrote that the two vs. one matchup would be a true special rules matchup inside the Circle.

Although the last entry on his callout list seems less than plausible, De Ridder is unquestionably ready to return to action. The ONE Middleweight and Light Heavyweight World Champion is eager to get back to work and defend his gold to prove his status in both divisions.

2022 will be a monster year if “The Dutch Knight” gets his way.

