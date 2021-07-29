Olympics: Japanese Judo Continues to Roll, Georgia's Bekauri Earns Gold

Bekauri Gold Medal
Japan continued its dominance of judo at the Olympics Wednesday as Chizuru Arai added yet another gold medal to the host country's haul defeating Austria's Michaela Polleres to capture the women's 70 kg class at Tokyo's esteemed Nippon Budokan arena. After choking Madina Taimazova unconscious to win a 16 minute, overtime marathon contest in the semifinals, Arai hit a foot sweep for a half point in regulation time to beat Polleres in the finals and take the gold.

On the men's side, Georgia's Lasha Bekauri returned from a shoulder injury at last month's world championships winning the 90 kg title by scoring a half point throw on Germany's Eduard Trippel in the finals.

Overall, Japan has captured 6 gold medals in the 10 judo divisions so far contested. With four individual divisions left plus the team event, they have a chance to equal or break their record of eight gold medals established at the 2004 games.

