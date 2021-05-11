Myanmar Sanctioning Body Blacklists Its World Champion

Myanmar Sanctioning Body Blacklists Its World Champion
In a bizarre turn of events, it's been reported the Myanmar Traditional Lethwei Federation has "blacklisted" champion Dave Leduc and banned him from competition for two years. Leduc, the first foreigner to win the gold belt world title in lethwei, which is fought bareknuckle and allows headbutts, has recently attacked muay Thai fighter Buakaw on social media attempting to drum up a match with the Thai boxing star who competes several weight classes below him.

Leduc was also critical of muay Thai in his comments. The Lethwei Federation, which is based in Myanmar, has cited that as the reason for the ban. Relations between Myanmar and Thailand have traditionally been strained.

But there are questions as to whether Leduc's support for the democracy movement in Myanmar may have also influenced the decision with Myanmar's elected government being overthrown earlier this year by the military. Leduc, from Canada, has long been a magnet for controversy, recently taking an anti-mask stance during the pandemic. It's unclear just how much the blacklisting will hinder his career as Leduc has fought outside Myanmar on several occasions including the first lethwei bout held in the United States last November.

Black Belt Magazine Celebrates 60 Years of Martial Arts Coverage

Black Belt Magazine has a storied history that dates back all the way to 1961, making 2021 the 60th Anniversary of the world's leading magazine of martial arts. To celebrate six decades of legendary martial arts coverage, take a trip down memory lane by scrolling through some of the most influential covers ever published. From the creators of martial art styles, to karate tournament heroes, to superstars on the silver screen, and everything in between, the iconic covers of Black Belt Magazine act as a time capsule for so many important moments and figures in martial arts history. Keep reading to view the full list of these classic issues.

"Keep Fighting! You're Only Injured!"

That's what I yell out to my students who feel like giving up just after they got stabbed with a rubber training knife or shot with a 6mm Airsoft projectile.

Even after a scenario, when the "injuries" would be catastrophic, I tell my students, "You're not dead until a paramedic or doctor declares you dead, or you feel yourself leaving your body and you are heading to a bright light at the end of the tunnel. Until then, keep fighting! You are only injured, and not dead."

I've seen many martial arts instructors over the years say to their students after a "critical injury" in a training scenario, "You're dead!" Yes, the well-meaning instructor is trying to convey a message to their students that they must improve their skills to avoid being killed in a real fight, but unfortunately injuries are sometimes the result of physical conflict. Who's to say that a wound is fatal or not? I let my students know from the start that in a fight they may get hurt, but they must mentally prepare for that eventuality and overcome it.

The problem with telling a student, "You're dead!" in a training scenario is that the mind is very powerful, and if they do get stabbed or shot in a real conflict one day, even if the injuries may not be life threatening, the mind has been reinforced by the bad instructor's messaging. They've been told that they are dead, and so they just very well may be. They have associated getting shot or stabbed in training with death. It's no wonder they may give up hope in a real situation. After all, everybody falls back on their training in critical situations.

New Jersey Overturns Controversial Werdum Loss

In the wake of Renan Ferreira's controversial stoppage of Fabricio Werdum last week, the New Jersey State Athletic Control Board has taken the relatively rare action of overturning the result and ruling the fight a no contest. A former UFC heavyweight champion, Werdum was making his debut with the Professional Fighters League when he caught Ferreira in a triangle choke off his back during the first round of their main event match. Ferreira appeared to tap the back of Werdum's shoulder but referee Keith Peterson missed it.

Werdum claimed he stopped when he felt the tap, though he didn't release the hold. Ferreira proceeded to punch him until Werdum started to go slack, at which point Peterson halted the bout and awarded it to Ferreira. But athletic commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr. opted to change the outcome after reviewing replays and consulting with several experts, including Peterson who admitted he likely would have stopped the fight and awarded it to Werdum if he'd seen the tapout. Rather than earning six points for the win, Ferreira will now receive just one point in the PFL's season standings as will Werdum.

