Danielle Kelly Slated To Face Ayaka Miura At ONE on Prime Video 7
Kelly is coming off a commanding victory at ONE on Prime Video 4 against Mariia Molchanova. The action quickly hit the canvas, where Kelly sunk in a rear-naked choke for the finish just after the two-minute mark. She will continue to try and shine against a veteran of the ONE Circle.
Miura began her ONE career in 2019 and quickly reeled off three submission victories in her mixed martial arts battles. The Japanese talent utilizes her strong judo base against her opposition and will be looking to do the same against Kelly when they meet in February.
The matchup will be an interesting test for the Philadelphia native, who drew against Mei Yamaguchi in her ONE debut. Miura’s experience and grappling background will pose interesting stylistic challenges. The former ONE Strawweight World Championship challenger also brings a strong core and compact frame against the rising BJJ star.
The submission grappling duel will be a great way for the sport to start the year and continue its rise in 2023. Kelly vs. Miura offers an intriguing stylistic matchup between two outstanding athletes.
ONE on Prime Video 7: Lineker vs. Andrade II airs live and free to all Amazon Prime subscribers in the U.S. and Canada on Friday, February 10, at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.
