UFC's Dana White Slaps Wife In New Year's Eve Incident
January 06 | 2023
Tabloid news website TMZ released a video showing UFC president Dana White slapping his wife in a New Year's Eve altercation. The couple were celebrating in a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico when White's wife, Anne White, slapped him and the UFC boss retaliated slapping her in the face.
In an interview, White told TMZ, "You've heard me say for years, 'There's never ever an excuse for a guy to put his hands on a woman,' and now here I am on TMZ talking about it."
Both individuals had apparently been drinking alcohol but White said he was was making no excuses for his conduct and was embarrassed by the incident. He said he and his wife have apologized to each other and are more concerned with explaining the situation to their children.
The couple are reported to have been married for nearly 30 years and Anne White told TMZ this was totally out of character for her husband and nothing like this has ever happened between them before.
