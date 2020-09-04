My Japanese Swordsmanship Training Begins: Part V

This is the final edition of an epic five-part series that details the beginning of world-renowned swordsman Dana Abbott's training.

The everyday practice and study of kendo in a climate where the temperature reaches and exceeds 90 degrees plus applicable humidity is stifling. Japanese call this "mushi atsui", but in New York City it is just known as "muggy". Hot thick air makes the practice of any sport difficult and energy zapping. Just imagine you are in heavy cumbersome kendo gear combined with this weather. After a few hundred strikes into a workout one's lethargic body becomes immune to its surroundings and that "can't get started" feeling is diminished. Soaking wet kendo gear combined with the stench of hundreds of students doing the same thing creates a thick pungent layer of air that you could literally cut with a sword.

When kendo practice ceased the undergraduates would then go to the locker room, which was below in the basement. Going down the narrow stairs you began to inhale testosterone at its peak. Those smells would rival any odors that gladiators in the coliseum exuded.

Packed in the locker room like sardines and all changing kendo gear at the same time with one goal in mind...and that is to rush across campus to their next class. When an underclassman passes an upperclassman…the lesser must recognize the senior's rank and status. This is accomplished with a bow and greeting known as "Aisatsu". "IT'S GOOD TO BE KING", say the senior students. The underclassmen are almost dancing from class to class given the footwork and respect they are required to extend to each upperclassman they encounter. Needles to say there were a lot of underclassmen late to class each day.

Aisatsu is a greeting of respect and is accompanied by a crisp "ohaiyo gozaimasu" good morning.

I was very happy and relieved not to have had to experience the hazing that freshmen student's encounter. Since this was still in the "Showa Era" which did not end until the death of Emperor Hirohito, the old school way was still in effect and hazing was just a way of life and tradition. Some of the hazing could be brutal. Sparring until you drop…and then spar again. The haze mongers would often make the plebes drink until they would pass out. They also would draw mustaches and weird things with permanent markers on their faces. Sometimes many ended up looking like a member of the rock band KISS!!

Yes sir, you could always spot the underclassmen. As an American, I would look at this hazing at times and think, "Is this really necessary". I soon discovered when looking at kendo philosophy from the Japanese perspective…life is not fair, and the strong will graduate to teach kendo and the "spirit of the thing". Meanwhile the weak will become shoe salesmen.

Actually, being underclassmen was really not all that bad but, on the other hand, being an underclasswoman was brutal. You would think women students were disciplined like Marines on Paris Island because many looked the part. For example the pecking order of the upper-class women was very overbearing. They would cut the plebe's hair so short one could not tell if the student was a male or female… WOW…mean and brutal.

There was a different brutality for the men. I mentioned before that you spar until you drop. There is a general rule of thumb in kendo and that is...when it comes to training and you have expended all your energy and are coughing out your lungs is when your rote muscle memory sets in best.

Kendo Sparring kendojidai.com

Also, at this point, one might experience euphoria as when running a long-distance marathon including crystal clear mindsets and fine focusing no matter what situation you may encounter. This exertion of energy consumes a lot of one's power but over time your body will begin to run much more efficiently and without expelling as much energy…sort of like putting a car in overdrive. Coupled with strong breathing techniques called kiai allows you to continue and excel where others have failed. Even though the brow beating of underclassmen is horrendous few drop out. They do not want to lose face.

When the "dog days" of summer begin your sweat is profuse. You start losing vast amounts of water and that's when I discovered "mugicha" (wheat tea) which is the summer sports drink of old Japan. For our consumption student aides would bring in large brass kettles of room temperature cooled down mugicha which tastes like the old breakfast puffed wheat cereal called, Sugar Pops.

After long hard laborious workouts and practice you feel as if you have walked through the parched desert and just arrived at a watering hole. Upon arrival of the wheat tea all one could hear were grunts, slurps and gulps. Just to let you know how intense the trainings were we immediately were told...move it, move it, move it. No one could hang around the "water cooler" for long. As an aside, if I did not urinate blood or brown at least a few times a month I was not putting forth enough effort. I never was sure if it was the tea or the sword strikes sustained.

My first summer gasshuku in Chiba just outside Tokyo was extremely mentally and physically enlightening. This is where many of the university kendo teams would come together and train. There were many practice sessions covering everything from basic kendo warm up exercises to tournaments. I managed to hold my own during the exercises, but these tournaments were especially challenging. Of course, needless to say, I would be eliminated within the first few seconds…but believe me it was a long few seconds and felt more like hours!

During these tournaments I was introduced to many esteemed kendo teachers who came from the four corners of Japan just for the gasshuku. My fellow students poked me, pointed and whispered in my ear, "Oh this sensei or that sensei…is "berry berry famous". There is only one word I could use describing these teachers and that would be formidable. They had such a presence!

I wish I could remember all those teachers' names and faces but alas I didn't bring a camera to document my training. But then again, if I would have come to a sword fight with a camera…things could have been vastly different.

Demetrious Johnson - Mixed-Martial Arts Superstar

one championship

Talks About Being a Smaller Fighter in a Combat Sport Ruled by Giants

At first glance, most people — most martial artists, even — will zero in on the smaller person in any fight and deem him or her to be at a distinct disadvantage. It's a natural tendency to draw this conclusion based on obvious attributes such as height, weight and reach. However, that tendency does not always lead to accurate conclusions.

Feature Article: What's in a Word?

kali
assets.rebelmouse.io

The use of terminology in Asian-based martial arts is always a hotly debated topic. Most of the non-Asian practitioners of these arts aren't fluent in their language of origin, let alone the nuances of their historical context, and so toss terms like "soke" around without fully grasping what they mean.

One particularly interesting - and contentious - word that frequently gets argued over within the Filipino martial arts community is "kali." Though often used interchangeably with "arnis" or "eskrima" as a catchall phrase to describe Filipino weapon arts, some practitioners of these arts claim kali is actually the ancient mother art from which all Filipino fighting styles descend. Yet no one is really sure where the word comes from or what it means.

The word itself does not seem to appear anywhere in the written record until 1957 when a martial artist named Placido Yambao authored the first book on Filipino fighting methods. Written in the Tagalog language, the book Mga Karunungan sa Larung Arnís actually refers to the arts Yambao practiced as "arnis." Though kali is named in the introduction as a pre-hispanic source for arnis, it's been reported that it was actually Yambao's editor and co-author, Buenaventura Mirafuente, and not Yambao himself, who wrote this section. Mirafuente gives no source for his information or where he got the word "kali."

Over the years there's been much speculation on where this term originates with various suggestions put forth that it's a composite of two or more words, that it's a version of the word "kalis" (sword) or that it refers to the Hindu goddess Kali. Yet given that there are so many contradictory explanations, combined with the fact they rarely come with much proof beyond "my teacher told me this..." means none of these explanations really carries much weight.

Most of the serious academic scholars who've examined the history of Filipino martial arts seem to doubt the historicity of "kali" with many claiming that older Filipino masters never heard of the word prior to the 1960s. True, the Philippines are a vast chain of islands with a wide variety of languages but if kali was really some sort of mother art from which the more modern arnis/eskrima sprang, you would think more people would have at least heard mention of it.

www.usadojo.com

Many of those arguing in favor of the historical validity of the term "kali" seem to be martial artists associated with Dan Inosanto or Leo Gaje Jr., two instructors who both favor the use of the word and have made claims of its ancient origins. Though both these men are brilliant martial artists, neither is an academic historian trained in researching such matters. Gaje, despite his being one of the earliest advocates of the term kali, actually referred to his martial art of pekiti-tirsia as "arnis" when he first came to the United States and only later began referring to it as kali. Meanwhile, according to long-time Inosanto student Cass Magda, Inosanto picked up the term from Filipino martial arts instructor Ben Largusa, while Largusa himself got the term from the book Asian Fighting Arts by Donn Draeger and Robert W. Smith. Draeger and Smith's use of the term appears to come from Placido Yambao's book, the only written source given for their chapter on Filipino martial arts. So it seems all "kali" roads lead back to Yambao, or to his co-author, Mirafuente.

Nevertheless, many supporters of the term kali will have none of this saying just because no one can find any evidence of an ancient art called kali, or even the word itself as referring to a particular martial art, prior to 1957, that doesn't mean it didn't exist. But as always, the burden of proof is not on people to disprove an assertion, it is on the person making the claim - in this case that kali was a word used to describe an ancient Filipino martial art - to prove its truth. And there simply doesn't appear to be any credible proof available.

While words of Spanish origin like "eskrima" or "arnis" may not be fully satisfactory to many Filipino martial artists as an overall term to describe the fighting arts of these islands, perhaps a better solution is for people to just use another term originally coined by Inosanto, the less catchy - but more accurate - phrase "Filipino martial arts" to describe... well... Filipino martial arts.

Global Broadcast Partners Announced for The Apprentice: ONE Championship

mixed martial arts
lockerroom.in

The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition is set to hit the airwaves in early 2021, and ONE Championship has begun to announce its global broadcast partners for the inaugural season of the reality series.

In a release, ONE announced seven initial partners who will broadcast the show that features 16 participants vying for a $250,000 contract to work alongside ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong in Singapore.
Anyone Can Learn Martial Arts - Sifu Damien Chauremootoo

kung fu
Sharon Gertner

Sifu Damien Chauremootoo and his team at Empower Tactical help anyone and everyone learn martial arts.

Sifu Damien is no stranger to bullying and remembers exactly how it feels to be targeted. It is this childhood experience that led Sifu Damien directly into his first Dojo some 30 years ago. It was there that he set the foundations for a lifetime of Martial Arts training and began to develop a strong mindset.

