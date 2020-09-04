My Japanese Swordsmanship Training Begins: Part IV

As of Friday, September 4th the live action update of Mulan is now available for $29.99 on Disney's new streaming service Disney Plus. The plot revolves around the emperor of China's decree that one man from each family must help the Imperial Army defend their country against northern invaders. The protagonist disguises herself as a man to take her ailing father's place in the army, leading to a triumphant story of female strength featuring a ton of martial arts action. The film also features martial arts movie legends like Jet Li as The Emperor and Donnie Yen as Commander Tung. Star Yifei Liu fulfilled her role as Mulan while performing the vast majority of her own stunts, a feat that any martial artist can respect.