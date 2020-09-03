My Japanese Swordsmanship Training Begins: Part III

weapons
assets.rebelmouse.io

This is the third edition of an epic five-part series that details the beginning of world-renowned swordsman Dana Abbott's training.

During the course of my studies at Nihon Taiiku Daikgaku I discovered I had become a productive member of their society based on their standards. Not because I worked or paid taxes. It was because I was learning kendo. In Japanese culture anyone who learns and performs kendo keeps the spirit of the samurai alive and is a very positive role model for generations to come.

At Ni Tai Dai the students who majored in kendo and graduate with a bachelor's degree in physical education are most likely to fall into the following groups. The largest group is a PE teacher/kendo coach at a Junior or Senior High School. Many other graduates go on to serve society such as, policemen, military and firemen where they continue to practice and hone their kendo skills daily to enhance their career choice. They also compete between the various precincts and prefectures throughout Japan.

The practice of kendo is very a serious business within the police departments, in so much as; it becomes a prime importance to the job. As a matter of fact, it is well known that many join the police force primarily to do kendo extensively. The strongest kendoka are employed in some branch of law enforcement.

Even though it has been over 30 years since I took my first bow on that wooden floor, I have fond memories, adventures and interesting thoughts and stories of the time I spent there. One of my first memories is when I purchased my bogu (kendo armor). At first, I was lent a bogu and kendogi from Sensei, which was greatly needed. Over the following days I donned it on, and off dozens of times and I was starting to think I looked good.

Later, Shizawa sensei handed me a kendo apparel and equipment catalogue and said, "pick one" …and pick one I did! There were dozens of variations, models and colors to choose from. Over the course of the day, I thumbed through that catalogue until all pages started to run together. I finally decided on a nice well-built bogu and kendogi at a price my pocketbook would allow.

As I had become accustomed to having tea with Abe sensei and the instructors after the classes, I pointed out to Shizawa sensei the bogu I liked best. He takes the catalogue, stretches his arms out in front of him, looks at the circled picture and says, "Good". Hands the catalogue back to me, takes another sip of his tea and says, "We go today".

Later that afternoon, I find myself standing on a wooden block in front of the mirror like a businessman being tailored for a suit. Looking at all the possibilities that one can choose from is mindboggling. I held steadfast on my choice as Shizawa sensei nods in agreement with his arms folded, smiling and says…."handsome boy" as the tailor makes his final adjustments.

Bogu Kendo images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.com

Little did I know that these brand-new items are extremely stiff, uncomfortable and takes time to break them in. Plus, adding to the fact that I was very comfortable in my previously borrowed gear. My new outfit is dyed a deep purple/blue color called kon, which takes about 20 hand washings before the color stops staining your skin and everything around you. Just imagine you are wearing a brand-new pair of classic 501 Levis jeans and jacket on bare skin. Now, imagine having to run ten miles a day in those. Believe me, it was no picnic since the blue (kon) stained my skin making even the rashes purple. I looked like Papa Smurf for almost a whole season.

The dojo at Ni Tai Dai where I was learning the trade of the swordsman was built decades earlier at a time when craftsmanship was premier, and everything was built to last. The architecture was quite unique to me but most particularly interesting was the way the rows of windows were positioned. They ran the length of the building on both sides. Both sets ran horizontally across. One row in an attic position and the lower in a basement position. When opened they created a very pleasant breeze…. or a sobering cold cross blast of Arctic air during those winter mornings. No wonder I expelled so much energy, I was just trying to keep my teeth from chattering.

Many times, I arrived early to warm up a bit before other students began their morning practice. I stood in the middle of the dojo with no one in sight as I executed a vertical "men" strike simultaneously stomping my foot. This was one of the first kendo techniques I learned. It sure looked easy enough and was the basis of everything yet to come and as I continued my training, I realized that simplicity is not simple. Looks and feelings can be deceptive. From that single blow and the strike of my foot on the wooden floor a low vibration reverberated throughout the dojo. The interesting part about this dojo was the fact that it was all made of wood material in tongue and grove style with no nails. Everything fit perfectly together like a puzzle.

Underclassmen were always the first students to arrive for their daily training. Their job was to do all the grunt work like a plebe at West Point Academy. With time and experience they eventually would work their way up the ladder or maybe down depending upon their skill.

The middle classmen would arrive next and just when class began to start the senior students sauntered in and took their place in the pecking order on the dojo floor.

When class begins you can certainly size up the crowd by just observing. You can tell which ones are not with it due to illness, no sleep and my favorite...too much partying. After all, students will be students. In the front of the group this particular morning were the caffeine-enhanced go-getters. Looking to the middle of the crowd you see strong focus and determination and waaay at the back are the students, who for some reason or another, can't get with it and are even having trouble going through the motions. But, even at their worst...they are still the best of the best.

Interestingly enough the top high school graduates who majored in kendo are comprised of 80 percent men and 20 percent women who were the best kendoists in their local school system. They came to Ni Tai Dai to perfect their technique and represent their prefectures throughout Japan.
From Your Site Articles
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the world largest magazine of martial arts.

Demetrious Johnson - Mixed-Martial Arts Superstar

one championship

Talks About Being a Smaller Fighter in a Combat Sport Ruled by Giants

At first glance, most people — most martial artists, even — will zero in on the smaller person in any fight and deem him or her to be at a distinct disadvantage. It's a natural tendency to draw this conclusion based on obvious attributes such as height, weight and reach. However, that tendency does not always lead to accurate conclusions.

Keep Reading Show less

Caitlin Dechelle - The Jackson Rudolph Podcast Episode 35

sport karate
Caitlin Dechelle
www.facebook.com

Caitlin Dechelle is one of the most dominant competitors in sport karate history, and now she is a world-class stunt performer. From winning titles to being Wonder Woman, tune in to hear her story.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

Fighting Childhood Obesity with Martial Arts

fitness
smaschools.com

Did you know that over 30% of children and adolescents in the US are overweight or obese? Fewer than a quarter of children get the recommended amount of physical activity a day: 60 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise. A child who is regularly physically active will be more likely to carry that habits into adulthood. On the flip side, a sedentary child will likely grow into a sedentary adult.

Keep Reading Show less

Jean Jacques Machado and Jay Zeballos in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Brazilian jiu-jitsu

Jean Jacques Machado is one of five brothers of the world-renown Machado Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu family.

Born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Machado began his Jiu-Jitsu training more than forty years ago. He dominated the competitive arena of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in his native country, capturing every major title and competition award from 1982 through 1992.

In 1992, he arrived in the United States to continue his competitive success. Dominating the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu scene both in the United States and in international competition, Machado gained worldwide recognition in 1999 with his performance at the Abu Dhabi Combat Club World Submission Wrestling Championships. Today, Jean Jacques is one of the very few 7th degree Coral Belts who continues to actively teach full time at his academy in Tarzana, CA.

INSTGRAM ACCOUNT: @jeanjacquesmachado

---------------------------------

JAY ZEBALLOS BIO:

Jay Zeballos has been a student under Jean Jacques Machado for over 20 years, receiving his Black Belt in 2007. A full-time instructor since 2010, he teaches adult and youth classes at the JJM Headquarters in Tarzana, CA. A third degree Black Belt, Zeballos is also one of Jean Jacques' most active and decorated competitors, earning numerous titles in the Black Belt Master Divisions INSTGRAM ACCOUNT: @jayzeballos

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Free Bruce Lee Guide
Have you ever wondered how Bruce Lee’s boxing influenced his jeet kune do techniques? Read all about it in this free guide.
Don’t miss a thing Subscribe to Our Newsletter