Dan Inosanto on Staying Active and Effective in Your Golden Years, Part 2

jeet kune do
Dan Inosanto on Staying Active and Effective in Your Golden Years, Part 2

The Black Belt Hall of Famer and jeet kune do authority reveals his secrets for staying fit to fight forever!

(Continued from here.)

Black Belt: Speaking of kali, you've also mentioned that even the fearsome Floro Villabrille had some movements that looked like tai chi in his curriculum.

Dan Inosanto: Yes, some of those moves and exercises that we used to think had nothing to do with fighting actually had everything to do with fighting the aging process. If we just practice them consistently, they help keep the joints of the shoulders and hands healthy so we have the ability to hold the stick or grab without degenerative changes or pain. When you're young, you don't think about things like that. You just feel sore, your body adapts and then you go on training. You don't really think about some of those aches and pains until one day you can't ignore them anymore.

Black Belt: Do any of those aches and pains come from contact injuries?

Dan Inosanto: We used to think that hard contact was necessary for good training. But if you're just banging like that all the time without the precision finesse work, your body's not going to let you keep doing that. People need to learn how to listen to their bodies, especially as they age, and they need to learn how to train smart.

Back in the day, people trained without safety equipment because they didn't have the technology. These days, we have almost every advantage as far as safety [goes]. Don't you think it's counterintuitive to train without taking advantage of that? For those people who argue that it's better to train without safety gear like padded sticks or blunted knives or protective sparring equipment simply because that would be more traditional, then by that logic, they should give up their cars and their cellphones and their toilets for horses, smoke signals and outhouses because that's more traditional.

If you're an older martial artist, it's silly to take senseless risks just to float your ego.

Black Belt: Doesn't that fly in the face of some of what jeet kune do's full-contact philosophy stands for?

Dan Inosanto: Yes and no. Even back in the 1960s and '70s, we were already using protective equipment. But there's something more that people have to understand about JKD. Bruce died at 32. He was at the prime of his life — according to some people, he hadn't even reached his prime yet! So he died without ever having to face the reality of an aging body. Had he lived, I'm pretty sure his philosophy … and his teaching and training methods would have evolved because he was always evolving.

What a lot of people don't realize is that Bruce Lee, in a lot of ways, was still a traditionalist and kept a lot of stuff to himself. While people think he was anti-forms, he was still the best forms man I've seen to this day. Whether it was buk pai (northern style) kung fu or the tai chi he learned from his father, he still practiced it enough to retain the sequence of the moves and the flavor of the sets. I think that kind of precision movement training added a lot to the beauty of his movement.

Black Belt: What does your workout regimen look like these days?

Dan Inosanto: I have basically two kinds of workouts: the workouts I get when I'm taking lessons, like when I'm taking a private lesson with my pradal serey (Cambodian kickboxing) coach, with my systema teacher Martin Wheeler or with any of my BJJ teachers; and the workouts I have on my own.

The workouts that someone else takes me through go at the speed and intensity they dictate. So I tend to get pushed more in those sessions. It's great because I get to learn, but I also get to let someone else decide what I need to do. On one hand, I have to hope they don't push me so hard that I get injured, but on the other hand, most of the people I work with these days are at that skill level as instructors that they know how to tailor-make the training session to push me without breaking me. That's a skill that not every instructor has.

DAN INOSANTO AND TED WONG WERE THE OPPONENTS IN BRUCE LEE'S FIGHTING METHOD! ORDER HERE.

During the workouts I do on my own, I really go by feel. It's not bound to a particular format or framework. Sometimes I start with some strength work — maybe kettlebell swings or squats. Sometimes I start with time on the foam roller. I just try to listen to what my body is asking me for that day.

If one of my close students whom I can train with is around, I might work on drills with him until I feel like changing the pace. There isn't a particular time frame or program, either. It's organic. That doesn't mean it's lazy, though. There are so many different skill sets to choose from, but I just move at the speed and intensity that my body is asking for. That way, my body is usually happy after I finish a session.

Black Belt: What advice do you have for people who want to be able to keep training as they get older?

Dan Inosanto: Don't give up and keep moving. When you stop moving, your body starts locking up on you. You know that old saying "If you don't use it, you lose it"? It's true. Let me add one more bit to that:

If you don't work to improve it, you'll lose it, too. If you don't work on maintaining your range of motion and take it for granted, you might wake up one morning and not be able to use it without strain or pain. So the best policy is to deal with it before you get to that point.

I'm not saying it's bad to rest or take some downtime, but we can't let ourselves spend lots of hours on our butts. Sitting for too long locks up the hips, and then your lower back is going to have problems when your hips get tight. You've got to move at the level that your body is ready to allow, but you also have to keep working on preserving or improving that level all the time.

Also, working on being able to move around on the ground and to go from standing to the ground and back to standing is so important for your health. Lots of older martial artists might have had awesome breakfalls when they were younger, but as they get older and more established, they stop — and then they lose the ability to fall and regain their positioning with confidence. That's why I'm enjoying my aikido training with Haruo Matsuoka.

There's always something to improve on. There's always something to learn and explore.

Interview by Dr. Mark Cheng • Photos by Ian Spanier

Read Part 1 of this interview here.

For more information about Dan Inosanto, click here.

SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the world largest magazine of martial arts.

Ten of the Best MMA Fighters in the World Right Now

mixed martial arts
Demetrious Johnson
image-cdn.essentiallysports.com

Mixed martial arts is a truly global sport with a blend of martial arts styles from all around the globe. The explosion of the sport has seen a new wave of sensational athletes come through and re-shape our perceptions of what martial arts can be.

In 2020, there are a few standouts who continue to wow us at every turn.

From divisional dominance to a seamless blending of techniques, these athletes showcase what the very best have to offer as we near the new year.

Here is a look at ten of the best pound-for-pound athletes in the game today in no particular order.

Keep Reading Show less

International Boxing Hall of Fame Announces 2021 Inductees

news
Floyd Mayweather
www.ringtv.com

The International Boxing Hall of Fame announced its 2021 class for induction on Tuesday with a list headed by undefeated multi-division champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. Joining Mayweather in the men's modern category are Wladimir Klitschko and Andre Ward along with women's modern category entrants Ann Wolfe and Laila Ali, the daughter of boxing legend Muhammad Ali.

Other inductees include Marian Trimiar in the women's trailblazer category, Dr. Margaret Goodman in the non-participant category and posthumous inductees Davey Moore, Jackie Tonawanda, Freddie Brown, Jackie McCoy, George Kimball and Jay Larkin. The group will join the 2020 class, whose induction ceremony was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, for next year's induction to be held in June in Canastota, NY.

Related Articles Around the Web

Dan Inosanto on Staying Active and Effective in Your Golden Years, Part 1

jeet kune do
Dan Inosanto on Staying Active and Effective in Your Golden Years, Part 1

Dan Inosanto has been a martial arts icon for decades — witness his four Black Belt Hall of Fame inductions!

You may know of Dan Inosanto from his early days when he was one of the first kenpo black belts under Ed Parker, from the years he stood at Bruce Lee's side in the jeet kune do world, from the decades he spent researching the martial arts of Southeast Asia or from his ongoing study of Brazilian jiu-jitsu, in which he holds a third-degree black belt under the Machados.

Dan Inosanto truly has been there and done that — several times over. Yet even though he's in his 80s, he maintains a schedule chock-full of international seminars and private lessons, as well as the hours of weekly classes he teaches at his Marina del Rey, California-based academy.

Inosanto made time to do this interview with Dr. Mark Cheng (who also serves as one of his physicians) so all Black Belt readers can share his recipe for success in martial arts.

Black Belt: Your schedule is a blistering one — for a person of any age. Just with the hours of private lessons you take during the week, most people would be hard-pressed to keep up. And then there's the travel and teaching you do.

Dan Inosanto: You really need a team of people to help keep you going. In my case, I've got my wife Paula, who's not only a gifted instructor and more talented than I am in some arts but also the one who oversees the business end [of] the academy and the seminars. Without her keeping me straight, I'd be a mess. That's really freed me up to do what I love: explore and develop.

Black Belt: In your explorations, what helps you stay healthy and physically active?

Dan Inosanto: There are so many factors that are part of that. Nutrition is one aspect that I've only recently started paying attention to. It wasn't until maybe my 70s when I started really studying nutrition. Before my 70s, I pretty much ate what I wanted, when I wanted and how I wanted. But especially now, since I've had a few flare-ups of gout and experienced how painful and debilitating that can be, I'm more careful about what I eat.

Black Belt: How are you able to be careful about what you eat when you're traveling?

Dan Inosanto: I use those days as my cheat days. If I'm in a country or place that I know well and can get healthier food, then of course I'll try to get that instead, but I don't stress about it too much. I try to listen to what my body wants and then see how my body reacts.

Get the new Tao of Jeet Kune Do: Expanded Limited Edition!

Don't misunderstand me, though. I'm not saying I just give in to any craving randomly. I try to allow myself some leeway when I'm craving something healthier. Maybe one morning, I'll feel like grapes for breakfast, but maybe it'll be cherries the next day. I still allow myself red meat once in a while, and when I'm on the road for seminars, I still have coffee. Everything's about balance.

Black Belt: Is there a particular diet or style of eating that you subscribe to?

Dan Inosanto: No. I think what's best for one person isn't always what's best for someone else. Some people can get away with eating things that would make someone else sick. This isn't my area of expertise, but I think it has to do with each individual's environment and body chemistry. If you don't have enough of the right enzymes to break down something you eat, even if someone else calls it "healthy," you might have a reaction to it.

Black Belt: On a physical level, what are some realizations that have helped you stay in the game?

Dan Inosanto: Recovery is so important. I'm lucky — I have a whole team of people, among whom you're included, Doc — who keep me moving and keep my body functioning well enough to do more or less what I want. In fact, I think you or someone you introduced me to said something to the effect that for every hour you spend training and expending energy, you need to spend an hour recharging and recovering.

Obviously, it's unrealistic to think that every time you take an hour lesson or training session, you need an hour massage. Recharging and recovering might include a whole bunch of things that fall under the heading of "restorative." That can mean receiving treatment from someone in the form of chiropractic or massage, it can mean a gentle stretching session that helps you feel good afterward, or it can mean meditating or taking a nap. You basically want to create a balance between the hours you spend on energy output and energy input.

Black Belt: Have your own ideas about what's useful and what's useless in martial arts training changed over the years?

Dan Inosanto: Oh, of course! I've told you the story about how Bruce Lee came with me one time to professor Ark Y. Wong's kung fu class. At the point in the class when professor Wong had us practicing the horse stance, Bruce rolled his eyes and yawned. He made fun of some of the classical exercises we were doing.

Back then, we thought those strict horse stances were just to test your patience or to build up your legs, but now I realize they did a lot more than that. For example, a good horse stance opens up your hips, which takes strain off your knees and lower back. If your hips are healthy, you can walk and move. If your hips aren't healthy, you can't do a lot of the low postures, either.

Black Belt: Speaking of low postures, have you found that doing ground work has helped your body?

Dan Inosanto: I owe a lot of my health and ability to move to Roger and Rigan Machado. Roger's yoga-jitsu, which is a fusion of yoga and the fundamental moves in BJJ, really helped me to get my hips moving again. When you move and roll on the ground, it kind of massages you. You also have to push against the ground in directions that are different than you would while standing, so it teaches your body to develop strength and mobility in ways it ordinarily wouldn't if you just trained standing all the time.

That's part of what I like about silat, too. A lot of the movements in silat are good for the hips and the spine. So when you're doing ground-based movements like you see in harimau (tiger) techniques, you're not only practicing fighting but also working on preserving your mobility and getting a great workout.

Some people hate having to get up and down all the time and say that nobody sits with their butts on the ground to fight. What if you get knocked down and still have to fight, or what if you trip or slip in a situation where you still need to defend yourself? Fighting isn't just going to happen in the ranges or positions you're most comfortable with, so you have to familiarize yourself with the widest range of possibilities.

Black Belt: Would it be fair to say that the usefulness of different moves and training methods can change according to the context?

Dan Inosanto: Definitely — like the sinawali (double-stick drills in kali) when we do the "umbrella" combinations. I used to not like doing the umbrella with the full range of motion until I couldn't do it without effort or pain. That's when the words of the old men made more sense.

They used to say that the double-stick training was "magical." I didn't get it until I started seeing how a lot of those striking patterns can actually heal the body. These days, you've got famous physical therapists like Gray Cook teaching people Indian-club exercises to help rehab shoulder problems. We've pretty much got those movements and patterns in the kali double-stick work.

(To be continued.)

Interview by Dr. Mark Cheng • Photos by Ian Spanier

ONE Championship: Collision Course Preview

mixed martial arts
Roman Kryklia
www.onefc.com

ONE: Collision Course is set for Friday, December 18, and it will feature two premier ONE Championship World Title matches at the top of the bill.

Reigning ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing World Champion Roman Kryklia will receive his next challenge from Andrei "Mister KO" Stoica in the evening's main event.

Keep Reading Show less
Free Bruce Lee Guide
Have you ever wondered how Bruce Lee’s boxing influenced his jeet kune do techniques? Read all about it in this free guide.
Don’t miss a thing Subscribe to Our Newsletter