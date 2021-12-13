LIST YOUR SCHOOL
SUBSCRIBE

British Pioneer of "Practical" Tai Chi Passes Away

news
Dan Docherty
dan.jpg
It's been reported that Dan Docherty, one of the best known and most controversial instructors of tai chi chuan in Europe, passed away last week.

Born in Scotland, Docherty practiced karate before moving to Hong Kong in the 1970s to join the Royal Hong Kong Police Force with an eye on learning Chinese martial arts. He began training with Cheng Tin-hung in what was termed "practical tai chi chuan." Cheng's wudang style emphasized sparring and technique applications more than most versions of tai chi did and Docherty would compete in several full-contact competitions as a representative of the school.

On returning to Great Britain he began teaching and became a founding member of The Tai Chi & Qigong Union for Great Britain, an umbrella organization that oversees most of the tai chi practiced there. He'd go on to author the book Complete Tai Chi Chuan. Though it's said his direct manner, views on tai chi history and no-nonsense approach to martial arts brought Docherty into disfavor with some in the internal martial arts community, he continued to work with tai chi organizations throughout Europe to promote the art.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Introducing Martial Arts School Listings on Black Belt Mag!
Sign Up Now To Be One Of The First School Listed In Our Database.
Sign Up
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the worlds largest magazine of martial arts.

Martial Arts – Muscle Inflammation as a Frequent Occurrence

fitness
Tim Kennedy Fitness
blackbeltmag.com / Tim Kennedy
Muscle inflammation is a natural immunological reaction of the organism which happens if we expose the body to a physical activity that is more intense than what it is used to. During this action, the muscle goes through a certain amount of stress and the level of acidity increases. Muscular microdamages occur during this physiological process and the body activates its defense mechanism in order to repair those damages. The inflammation usually happens 24-48 hours after training. It is manifested via feelings of pain, tightness and stiffness of the muscle.
Keep Reading Show less

Akhmetov, Kingad Clash In Pivotal Flyweight Bout At ONE Winter Warriors II

one championship
Akhmetov vs Kingad
www.onefc.com / ONE Championship

At ONE: Winter Warriors II, a previously recorded event airing on Friday, December 17, a long-awaited flyweight battle will finally go down inside the ONE Championship Circle.

Former ONE Flyweight World Champion and current #4-ranked flyweight contender Kairat Akhmetov will meet #2-ranked Danny “The King” Kingad in the main event.

Keep Reading Show less

Silat Practitioners Arrested Making TikTok Video

news
Silat
cdn.pixabay.com / Agus Triyanto
Malaysian media is reporting on the arrest of two silat practitioners for possessing a number of bladed weapons as they attempted to film a TikTok video.
Keep Reading Show less