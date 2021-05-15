COMING SOON: Online Courses with Damien Chauremootoo

online courses
Damien Chauremootoo

Black Belt is proud to announce NEW online mini-courses with Sifu Damien Chauremootoo.

In Australia, one reality-based training organization stands out: Empower Tactical in Melbourne. Under the leadership of Damien Chauremootoo, Empower Tactical has built a reputation for results in the self-defense world, and now its courses, which combine street savvy and a scientific knowledge of biomechanics with proven strategies and effective techniques, are being made available around the world.

A certified wing chun kung fu instructor under Black Belt Hall of Famer William Cheung, Chauremootoo, who hails from the Republic of Mauritius, an island in the Indian Ocean, also has trained under Alain Uppiah, Kooram Venkamah and Judex Jeannot, from whom he learned karate, aikido, kickboxing and combatives. Chauremootoo uses the best of each system to bolster the wing chun-based courses he teaches to the public. The courses that he will be bringing to BlackBeltMag.com soon include:

Wing Chun for Kids

Damien Chauremootoo and his team demonstrate the shil lim tao form of wing chun, along with basic stretching, footwork drills, the pak sao high/low punch and other self-defense techniques. Chauremootoo also covers intangibles like respect, awareness and the development of a tactical mindset.

Wing Chun Techniques

Damien Chauremootoo and his team delve into the pak sao punch, covering usage, basic drills and chi sao training. Chauremootoo also demonstrates wooden-dummy drills with explanations of how they can be applied against a human opponent. Ancillary instruction focuses on pressure points and proven ways to control an assailant.

Women's Self-Defense

Damien Chauremootoo and his team focus on the shil lim tao form, as well as the requisite stretching basics and associated self-defense techniques. Emma Carr, a fellow instructor at Empower Tactical, provides tactical tips that will enhance the safety of all women.

WATCH Sifu Damien in Action!

Stay tuned to our social media and website for more information about these exciting new courses!






