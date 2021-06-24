Guardian Angels Leader Wins NYC Mayoral Primary

news
Curtis Sliwa
Specrum News NY1

Curtis Sliwa, a controversial radio talk show host and the founder of the martial arts-trained crime fighting organization the Guardian Angels, won the Republican primary for New York City's mayoral race Tuesday. Sliwa started the Guardian Angels in the late 1970s to help patrol the New York City subways as crime ran rampant there. The group continues to do safety patrols around the city as well as working to aid the homeless.

An unarmed, volunteer organization, Guardian Angels' recruits are frequently touted as being trained in karate and other martial arts, though some former members have been critical over a lack of such training. Sliwa has also admitted the group faked some of the heroic acts they gained notoriety for early on in order to drum up publicity. But he continues to wear the organization's trademark red beret in public and it was reported he received a broken jaw last year while helping a Guardian Angels' team protect a store from looters during the George Floyd riots.

Related Articles Around the Web

Black Belt Magazine Celebrates 60 Years of Martial Arts Coverage

60th anniversary
Black Belt Magazine

Black Belt Magazine has a storied history that dates back all the way to 1961, making 2021 the 60th Anniversary of the world's leading magazine of martial arts. To celebrate six decades of legendary martial arts coverage, take a trip down memory lane by scrolling through some of the most influential covers ever published. From the creators of martial art styles, to karate tournament heroes, to superstars on the silver screen, and everything in between, the iconic covers of Black Belt Magazine act as a time capsule for so many important moments and figures in martial arts history. Keep reading to view the full list of these classic issues.

Keep Reading Show less

Typical Injuries in Martial Arts

featured article
Martial Arts Injury

A sports injury in the narrow sense of meaning signifies the injury typical of a particular sports activity or a certain sport, according to its mode of occurrence and frequency. It is said that every injury that is typical of the sport in question, or the one that has happened in the sports field, is a sports injury from the legal point of view.

One of the simplest definitions is: "The injury is all the damage to the tissue suddenly generated in a certain, defined and limited time." From the medical point of view, sports injuries are the part of the traumatology field that deals with injuries, no matter how they occur and where they are. When it comes to sports injuries or damages, the implication is mostly of those caused by mechanical force. Mechanical forces, however, are not considered to be only externally acting, such as a kick of an object, an opponent's strike or a blow to the ground, but also they can be caused by the contractions of one's own muscles, such as - Achilles tendon rupture due to strong muscular soleus contraction.

Keep Reading Show less

Adriano Moraes: A Story of Comebacks

mixed martial arts
Adriano Moraes
images.daznservices.com

ONE Flyweight World Champion Adriano "Mikinho" Moraes showed the world what he is capable of earlier in 2021 with a stunning knockout of Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson. However, the ONE Championship star has always displayed his heart and will inside the Circle.

Keep Reading Show less