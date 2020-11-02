3 Crucial Decisions You Need to Make

leadership
3 Crucial Decisions You Need to Make

from the November/December 2020 issue of MASuccess

Hello, my friends. I hope you all are doing well and finding ways to successfully navigate these difficult times. In this column, I want to talk about three crucial decisions that leaders need to make to survive our current chaos.

I ask that you bear with me. The stories I will use involve airline crashes, and the details are not pleasant. However, all are relevant to the situation that now faces the martial arts community.

In 2015, Maria Murillo, 18, and her 1-year-old survived the crash of a small Cessna airplane in the Colombian jungles. They spent five days on the banks of a river, surviving on coconuts and collected rainwater. When they were found, rescuers were astounded to learn that despite having sustained burns and broken bones, the woman had been able to run from the burning plane while carrying her child.

Bahia Bakari, 14, was the sole survivor of a 2009 crash of an airliner that claimed the lives of 151 people. She spent 13 hours adrift in the Indian Ocean, holding onto wreckage to keep from drowning.

Annette Herfkens, 31, survived a 1992 plane crash in Vietnam that took the lives of everyone aboard, including her fiancé. After dragging herself from the site, she subsisted on whatever sources of water she could find. Despite having a collapsed lung, a displaced jaw and a fractured hip, she remained calm and meditated to stay centered.

In each case, the survivors made crucial decisions that helped them avoid what seemed like inevitable death. Specifically, they made the decision to live, the decision to use whatever resources they could and the decision that their futures mattered. Let's explore each of these.

Decision No. 1: Decide to Live

In each case study, the survivors decided to remove themselves from danger so they could find a path to safety. Murillo's situation was more complicated because she also had to care for her child.

Takeaway: The pandemic presents health risks and economic turmoil. Many businesses have been hurt, and some have closed. Even though you are struggling, you must decide to remove yourself from any mindset or attitude that could cause further harm. If you are fortunate to still have an open business, you must separate yourself from the things that could hurt you and your school. I doubt Murillo and her child would have survived if she had chosen to stay in the wreckage.

Similarly, you have to remove yourself from practices that aren't working and rid yourself of attitudes and beliefs that are keeping you in a bad place mentally and emotionally. If you don't have hope and work from faith, you'll stay in the proverbial wreckage and suffer.

Decision No. 2: Decide to Use Every Possible Resource

It's difficult to imagine clinging to airplane wreckage in the ocean for 13 hours, not knowing if you will receive help. But just as Bakari did, you need to look around and use every resource you can find to keep going.

Takeaway: Use virtual platforms and social media private rooms to their fullest extent. Think about how you can present aspects of your curriculum in a different manner. For example, my dojo, a traditional Japanese jujitsu school, has adopted simple but fun kata that work for us. Students are improving their memories, focus and basics. The parents are happy, and the kids are learning.

Another resource is your former students and parents of current students. Ask them to help promote your school and spread the word about your program. Sometimes simply asking people to introduce you to others can open all kinds of doors. Remember that if you don't ask, you won't get. Unless you ended on bad terms, most former students and parents probably won't mind helping you, especially during these times.

Decision No. 3: Decide That Your Future Matters

Herfkens lost her fiancé and sustained terrible injuries, but she knew her time here was not yet done. She decided that her future mattered. You have to make that same decision. Then you must ask yourself, What activities am I engaged in that will help build my future?

Takeaway: Don't get drawn into social media battles over politics, face masks, vaccines, etc. This, too, is looking out for your future. Is the comment or article you're about to post or share one that will add to or detract from your image as a leader?

This pandemic will subside, and people will remember — as Maya Angelou once noted — how you made them feel. Don't put out something that you cannot take back.

Nguyen "Tom" Griggs is a professional consultant/speaker on subjects that include teams, leadership and conflict. To contact him, send an email to tom@ntgriggs.com.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the world largest magazine of martial arts.

Bruce Lee’s “10,000 Kicks” Challenge – Complete 10,000 Kicks in 10 Days

bruce lee
Bruce Lee’s “10,000 Kicks” Challenge – Complete 10,000 Kicks in 10 Days
i.ytimg.com

Bruce Lee's secret to self-mastery can be found hidden in the following quote, "I fear not the man who has practiced 10,000 kicks once, but I fear the man who has practiced one kick 10,000 times." Discipline, dedication and repetition over time are the keys to mastery. To get results like Bruce Lee we need to train like Bruce Lee.

Keep Reading Show less

Century Product Review: Double Target

product review
Century Product Review: Double Target
www.centurymartialarts.com

Over my 35 year in the world of martial arts and combat sports, I've used many variations of paddle targets, from different brands and different manufacturers. In fact, I've used enough of these items, and for long enough, to develop a favorite: the Drive Double Target from Century (in my school, affectionately nicknamed "the Clapper" or "Porkchop").

The long-lasting quality and durability has kept them in this top spot. These targets are made of a combination of polyurethane and foam padding to better absorb the impact of strikes of varying strengths from all types of practitioners: child or adult, beginner or master, featherweight or super heavyweight.

Keep Reading Show less

Live KickFit Seminar with Roxanne Doyon and Gabrielle Dunn

live seminars
Live KickFit Seminar with Roxanne Doyon and Gabrielle Dunn

Roxanne Doyon and Gabrielle Dunn are a mother-daughter martial arts duo who are experts of cardio kickboxing. Doyon is a leading instructor and Connecticut Martial Arts and Dunn is a world champion competitor. Join their live seminar for an awesome workout!

VIEW THE SEMINAR HERE

From Your Site Articles

World Taekwondo to Move Headquarters

tae kwon do
World Taekwondo
experiencingkoreadotcom.files.wordpress.com

World Taekwondo, the governing body for Olympic-style taekwondo, will be moving their headquarters to Goyang City not far from their current location in the South Korean capital of Seoul. The organization's president, Chungwon Choue, signed a memorandum of understanding to relocate to a 10-story building scheduled to be completed by 2025.

The new headquarters will include training facilities, office space and a taekwondo museum.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Free Bruce Lee Guide
Have you ever wondered how Bruce Lee’s boxing influenced his jeet kune do techniques? Read all about it in this free guide.
Don’t miss a thing Subscribe to Our Newsletter