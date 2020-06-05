Creed Heavy Bag Gloves from Century Martial Arts - Product Review

A good pair of gloves is like a dollop of whipped cream on a cake slice—it just makes everything better! Whereas a bad pair of gloves can make your training session feel uncomfortable and awkward, a great pair can make you feel like you could beat Mike Tyson (or at least stay alive in a fight with him for a few seconds). One training session with gloves on either end of the spectrum will quickly make you appreciate the importance of quality equipment.

What to Expect from Creed

In this case, you can definitely expect good quality whipped crea—er, gloves. Made of genuine leather, Creed Heavy Bag Gloves are built to last. After wearing them for many weeks filled with numerous rounds of heavy bag training, the gloves still feel great!

The Creed Heavy Bag Gloves provide a comfortable and protective balance of padding in the appropriate areas. This ensures that they keep their shape well, cover your fist well in the areas that hit the target and ensure the satisfying smack of solid impact rather than the crack of a rolled wrist.

One of the worst things that can happen during training is a glove coming loose or not staying in place. Thankfully, these gloves never even let that concern begin to form in my head. The wide Velcro strap keeps everything securely in place while you get down to business. Wrap up in some hand wraps and the gloves will still slip on smooth and stay snug for the duration of your session.


It Fits Like, Well, a Glove!

Like an Instagram model considering a career change into sumo wrestling, weight does come into play. The feeling of hitting a heavy bag is made that much more gratifying when your glove fits comfortably and is sturdy enough to take the hits you dish out. Having a glove of the appropriate size and weight can make or break the quality of your training session.

You can order the gloves in sizes ranging from 12-18 oz. To give an idea of what size/weight works, I'm a 6'2" man and train with a body that hovers around 180 lbs. (don't let the whipped cream and cake imagery in the beginning of this review affect how you envision me!) and felt right at home with a pair of 16 oz gloves.

The inside of the gloves has a nylon lining. This helps keep you cool while you build up sweat with your punches. For somebody who trains on a heavy bag outside, often during the hot summer months in a southern state, this is a heaven-sent blessing.

It's no secret that training gloves can get hot and sweaty. Every little thing that helps alleviate that problem is absolutely worth it to me.

A minor negative—depending on who you ask—is the fact that these gloves currently only come in one color and that color happens to be the one that most prominently shows dirt and scuff marks. At the time of this writing, you can only get Creed Heavy Bag Gloves in white with black lettering and accents.

On the flip side, the white gloves can look extremely sharp when they are kept clean! When you've got the speed and technique backing each strike, your workout routine begins to look like a beautiful blur of movement.

(And if you're the type of person who takes pride in showing well-worn gear, then more the better for you!)

Century Creed Heavy Bag Gloves youtu.be


Overall

While there isn't anything particularly stand-out amazing with the gloves, there is nothing overtly negative either. These are sturdy and comfortable gloves that do what they need to do well, nothing more and certainly nothing less. If you are looking for a pair of training gloves that will stay with you for a while, these have my vote!

Pros

  • Wide wrist wraps keeps them secure
  • They retain their shape well
  • Nylon lining on the inside keeps you slightly cooler
  • Made especially durable with genuine leather

Cons

  • The only color available is white—can easily highlight dirt and age (but looks super sharp when clean!)

Durability: 8/10

Performance: 7.5/10

Design: 7.5/10

Overall Rating: 7.5/10

To purchase a pair of Creed Heavy Bag Gloves and see what you think for yourself, click here!

