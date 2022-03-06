LIST YOUR SCHOOL
Covington Smothers Masvidal at UFC 272

ufc
Covington vs Masvidal
nypost.com / Getty Images
Colby Covington did what he normally does, using his wrestling and cardio to grind out a decision victory over Jorge Masvidal, Saturday night in Las Vegas at UFC 272. In one of the weakest UFC pay-per-views in recent memory, Covington dominated the non-title welterweight main event crowding Masvidal against the fence for much of the fight to stifle his striking attack.

Covington dominated the first, third and fifth rounds taking his opponent down and controlling him, alternately taking his back and riding him or pounding Masvidal from inside his guard. Masvidal managed to land a hard elbow that cut Covington in the second and a right hand that momentarily wobbled him in the fourth but he was unable to effectively follow up as Covington took the lopsided decision.

The preliminaries, televised on ESPN, saw one of the more emotional moments of the night as Ukrainian native Maryna Moroz came into the ring with the flag of her besieged country and, after submitting Mariya Agapova with a head and arm choke, broke down crying in the post fight interview. As Moroz talked about her family back home in war-torn Ukraine, the crowd roared their support.

