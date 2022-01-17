LIST YOUR SCHOOL
Conor McGregor’s Post MMA Diet

mma
Conor McgGegor
static.independent.co.uk / Getty Images
Now that Conor McGregor is not starving himself, he has bulked up. He is so used to dehydration and caloric restriction it must feel good to eat again. Now he has been eating six meals a day to stay in great shape, and he put on about 34 pounds- talk about bulk. He is now weighing in around 190 vs. his 156-pound fighting weight. Gaining weight is easy after starving your body for so long. It is a rebound effect. His body is probably thanking him.

It is good to see the Irishman in good spirits and healthy. The leg is healing well, and it seems like he is preparing to start MMA training very soon. However, he started doing strength training during his recovery because of his broken leg. And you thought he was going to sit on the couch and drink whiskey and eat potato chips and get fat. Not bloody likely! When not MMA training, he is training something else.

When doing strength training, good nutrition is essential for recovery and hypertrophy. Conor has been eating six meals a day. He gets his protein from traditional sources and seems to have no restrictions. He eats chicken, beef, fish, and eggs and uses protein shakes as well. However, most importantly, he balances everything he eats, measuring how much protein, fat, and carbs are in each meal.

  • 40% protein,
  • 30% vegetables, and the final
  • 30% carbohydrates.

When you understand your sport performance you will have energetic success. The key is to get your nutrients from all food sources.

What Conor McGregor Eats

For breakfast, Conor eats cereal and eggs. Mid-morning, he will have a snack like a fruit salad with honey.

The primary staple and go-to meal for lunch is chicken, rice, and vegetables like asparagus.

As for dinner, no Irishman can live without eating and enjoying Irish stew consisting of meat or lamb and potatoes. Typical and staple meal for Irish and also is a powerful combination of protein, carbs, fats, and vegetables.

To boost and enhance his immune system, Conor sprinkles many herbs and spices on his foods. For example, he uses and likes basil and oregano. These spices are a good source of antioxidants. Antioxidants act as anti-inflammatories that reduce inflammation in your muscles and body to recover effectively and fast. Training creates inflammation. So, the quicker you can reduce it, the faster your body can rebuild.

As for protein shakes, Conor will drink one after his dinner to get the extra protein to help his body recover and one before bed. Before sleep is essential because of something called protein synthesis. This happens primarily when you sleep to rebuild your muscles. So, if you have some protein a few hours before you sleep, you will maximize your muscles recovery. And drinking tea like Conor does before bedtime, helps him to relax and get a deep, restful sleep- also crucial for repairing and healing.

Conor’s nutritional breakdown is brilliant. He eats protein, carbs, and uses vegetables as a separate category. The fat he consumes is from good fats from meats and fish. Seems like no reason to count them.

Let’s see what’s next for Irish. Is going to drop and lose 36 lbs. back to fighting weight. Or does he have a surprise?

