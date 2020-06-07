Conor McGregor Announces Retirement

Connor McGregor

https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.smh.com.au/sport/conor-mcgregor-announces-ufc-retirement-20200607-p550aj.html

Saturday June 6th progressional martial artist Conor McGregor announces his retirement for the third time in four years.

The fight world is buzzing yet again with news of the apparent retirement of MMA superstar Conor McGregor. The announcement came via twitter late Saturday.


Twitter

Time will tell if his retirement remains. This being his third time in four years to “retire” has a lot of people wondering if this truly the end for one of the highest profile fighters the world has ever known.

mma
